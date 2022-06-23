Who is the new ‘Su-like’ character leaked in Genshin Impact?

MiHoYo is constantly working on new content for Genshin Impact as the game undergoes a massive update with lots of new content around every six weeks. The excitement and anticipation of wondering what’s to come with each new update is a constant that is always on players’ minds. As such, it’s no surprise that members of the Genshin community regularly uncover leaks for what’s to come in the future.

Ahead of the Version 2.8 update, a new character for Genshin Impact has been discovered by various members of the community. Although he is not expected to arrive in the game for quite some time, players are already excited about him.

The character is currently being called “Su” and “Su-like” because he bears a strong resemblance to the character Su from another miHoYo game called Honkai Impact 3rd. He appears to be a Dendro character, which means he is likely part of the upcoming region and storyline tied to Sumeru and will not be seen in the game until the new region is also released.

Dendro is currently the only unplayable Element in Genshin Impact and is expected to remain that way until miHoYo expands Teyvat to include the region of Sumeru. Sumeru has been teased heavily in the Genshin Impact storyline and from characters that players have conversed with during their travels.

This new Su-like, Dendro character indicates that things are on the right track and players may see the expansion to Sumeru and the arrival of Dendro characters happen sooner than expected. But the leak does also say that the Su-like character will not be playable when Version 3.0 goes live, which could mean the Sumeru update will not happen then or simply that the character is not one of the first ones players will come across in the Dendro region.

A more complete image of the Su-like character was later discovered by the same Genshin leak account that uncovered the pieces of his character previously. This more complete picture appears to feature some kind of Dendro jewel located on the chest of the Su-like character, although it does not look like an actual Dendro Vision and as such is probably just Dendro decor. The uncovered image is quite blurry, so everything players are discussing regarding the character is simply speculation since it is difficult to make out details and this is likely still a very early concept for the character.

Su is a fairly minor character in Honkai Impact 3rd and is deceased in the game, but his unique appearance is beloved by the community. Thus, a new character in Genshin Impact who appears to be inspired by him has the community quite excited. The Genshin community is also always excited to see more male characters be introduced to the game since females make up most of the current playable characters with only about 15 of the 50 playable characters being male.

Following the leak of the Su-like character, players have voiced their concerns that he will be massively redesigned and changed by miHoYo. Considering that much of Genshin Impact’s content is leaked long before it has been finalized and final results almost always bear a strong resemblance to the original leaks, players can relax knowing any changes made to the Su-like character will probably be minor and not affected by the leaks.

Another Genshin leak account posted a series of tweets and information they uncovered about the Su-like character but then took it down out of fear of getting in trouble for doing so. The information was shared on Reddit and includes that the character’s design is Dendro, provides links to a few pieces of fan art reflecting the Su-like character’s appearance more clearly and quite accurately according to those who uncovered the leaks, and says that the Su-like character has a high status within the Dendro nation.

While the Genshin community has theorized that Version 3.0 may bring the official arrival of Sumeru and the Dendro Element, miHoYo has kept any official plans quiet, so players can only speculate about what’s to come for now. But considering that the Version 2.0 update launched the Electro region of Inazuma, it certainly seems possible that the Dendro region of Sumeru may be released in Version 3.0.