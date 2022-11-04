Who is Kaveh in Genshin Impact?

He will use the Dendro element and a Claymore.

While the developers have revealed both of the upcoming characters in Genshin Impact’s 3.3 update, leaks on other ones have surfaced recently.

Kaveh is one of the leaked upcoming characters and players already know him from the Alhaitham quest. But what kind of gameplay and game model will be linked to the character?

Here is everything we know so far about Kaveh as a playable character in Genshin Impact.

Who is Kaveh? Leaked character abilities, lore, and release date details

Who is Kaveh?

Kaveh is a character that has yet to appear visually in the game, but he has been mentioned several times in the Alhaitham quest.

He’s a former rich architect who had a lot of potential. He likes to engineer and create tools, having graduated as one of the brightest students in his class. But since then, he’s lost his fortune and lives near the Palace of Alcazarzaray.

What will Kaveh’s gameplay be like?

The leaks have been scarce in terms of pure information. Aside from the fact that Kaveh will become a playable character soon, there isn’t much information on his gameplay and playable version in the game overall.

It’s still unclear which weapon he’ll use, although he could use the Dendro element and the Claymore as his weapon, according to his background, since he’s from Sumeru. Still, that’s only speculation right now since nothing is official yet.

When will he release?

That is the main question at this time, but the developer has yet to reveal an answer. The leaks haven’t suggested a particular patch for Kaveh’s release, either.

This article will be updated when more information is revealed on Kaveh.