While many Genshin Impact players are trying to obtain Nahida and are discovering the game’s new content introduced with Patch 3.2, leaks have already sparked much discussion about the next update, 3.3.

These leaks suggest that Scaramouche could be the next weekly banner of the game, new Teyvat areas, and much more.

Here is everything we know about Genshin Impact’s 3.3 update so far.

All Genshin Impact 3.3 update leaks, banner schedule, Scaramouche details, and more

Although not much has leaked when it comes to video and images, data miners have discovered precious information about Scaramouche and Faruvan’s gameplay, as well as the name of the events to come.

Which characters will release in Patch 3.3?

The two characters featured in Patch 3.3 are the Wanderer (also known as Scaramouche) and Faruzan. This information was confirmed by HoYoverse. Other details, however, came directly from leaks.

Both characters will wield the Anemo element, and Scaramouche is already known by fans. Coming from Inazuma, the character’s arrival in the game is highly anticipated, with his personality first shown in Patch 1.1 catching the interest of a part of the community.

The Scaramouche version players will be able to play, however, is different from the version shown in the game. While he was a god in a part of the main quest, his model shows he has a different role, although he will be a five-star character. His appearance has been tweaked to suit the Anemo element too.

The leak show his model in the game, revealing his hat will be kept. His story quest will release at the same time, similarly to Nahida. A video of his character animations has also leaked on Twitter, as well as his combo in an image.

Similar leaks have surfaced about Faruzan, although the character is subject to fewer expectations from fans. Her game models have appeared in an image, and her background indicates she has a link with Cyno.

Faruzan is from the Akademiya of Sumeru and will be a four-star character, with a bright personality. Her abilities have also leaked and suggest she will have a support element and deal damage from afar.

In addition to the lack of confirmation by the developer, this information is subject to change because it was discovered in the beta version of Patch 3.3

A new TCG game to be introduced: Genius Invokation

HoYoverse has officially revealed the introduction of a TCG game in Genshin Impact alongside Patch 3.3. The cards will be free and will feature a “casual gameplay” focused on PvE, rather than PvP.

With that in mind, it’s safe to assume the main focus of the game will be to collect cards via various challenges. It will be a permanent game mode.

New Permanent Gameplay in Genshin Impact Coming Soon!

Genius Invokation TCG will be a light-hearted, casual gameplay mode that has PvE at its core. All cards can be obtained in-game, with no reward system tied to PvP. #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/O0K9tWl9gi — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) October 31, 2022

According to leaks, the Genshin Impact TCG will include 220 cards at launch, 25 of which will be characters from the playable roster.

The game mode will allow players to draw five cards and switch them in their hands, using only one as an Active Character to defeat the opponent. Much of this game mode is still shrouded in mystery, however.

Which banners will rotate?

This is another piece of information the developer has yet to reveal. Leaks, however, have uncovered more. According to the leaks, the Wanderer will be introduced in the update’s first half and Faruzan in the second half.

New weapons

Leaks suggest new weapons will be introduced in Patch 3.3, including a five-star catalyst and a four-star sword.

New artifacts

Unsurprisingly, new artifacts will accompany the weapons to give more items to collect and equip to players. They will be included in two sets: Flower of Paradise Lost and Desert Pavilion Chronicle. While the first will boost the Bloom and Hyperbloom reactions, the second one will be better used with Anemo characters.

New Archon quests

Since Patch 3.2 has introduced the final act of Archon quest’s current chapter, the next ones will introduce an Interlude to lay the groundwork for the next chapter to come.

What events will take place in Patch 3.3?

Although the developer has yet to confirm the various events that will punctuate the next update, leakers have discovered the name of the events via data mining. Here’s the list of the next events to come:

Akitsu Kimodameshi (with a sword as reward)

Windtrace rerun

Misty Dungeon Realm of Light Trials

Coin Collect Event

Brick Breaker event in Inazuma

Sandworm Challenge

Overworld balloon-collecting challenge event

When will Patch 3.3 release?

Patch 3.3 of Genshin Impact is expected to be introduced on Dec. 7, and will last until Jan. 17. Then, it will let way to Patch 3.4. This information has been confirmed by HoYoverse.

New language support

HoYoverse has officially announced in its latest livestream that languages would be added with Patch 3.3. They include Italian and Turkish.

New Spiral Abyss features

As the go-to hardcore feature for Genshin Impact fans, the Spiral Abyss will get its fair share of new features. According to leaks, there will be different floor blessings for the three phases of the Spiral Abyss. They are as follows:

Phase one: Upon damage dealt with Normal Attack, Charged Attack, and Plunge Attack, the character will earn a +10 percent Elemental Damage buff and a +10 percent Physical Damage buff. It will last for four seconds, with six stacks max. Only one stack can be gotten per second. When the character deals damage types that are not Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, or Plunge Attacks, the buff timer will reset (a new counter begins).

Phase two: Upon dealing Swirl Damage, the team’s Crit Damage increases by +20 percent for eight seconds. The buff stack counts individually, with three stacks max and only one per second.

Phase three: Upon dealing damage using the same Element four times, the character will release a five-meter AoE shockwave. When dealing with different Elemental-type damage, the counter will reset (but won’t with Physical Damage). The shockwave can only occur once every four seconds, with one counter stack every 0.1 seconds.

This article will be updated when more information is revealed about Patch 3.3