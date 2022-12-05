HoYoverse showcases Scaramouche (Wanderer) gameplay in new Genshin Impact teaser

A day before the release of Scaramouche (The Wanderer) in Genshin Impact, HoYoverse teased a demo video showcasing his gameplay.

This video introduces the lore and personality of The Wanderer in his version as a playable character.

Players who are eagerly waiting for Scaramouche’s release in the game can discover everything there is to know about him. His dedicated video teaser revealed his tragic past that made him the villain players met in Inazuma’s Archon quests.

In the gameplay demo video, The Wanderer’s model in the game was revealed, with his hat and outfit, as well as his gameplay animations.

Scaramouche is a five-star Anemo character and uses a catalyst. His gameplay is quite unique, as he can play with two different states: his normal state and the Windfavored state.

Related: Where to find Scaramouche boss fight in Genshin Impact and best team to beat him

He can enter that state, which allows him to leap into the air, by using his Elemental Skill. His ultimate is the most dangerous when used in that Windfavored state.

It’s not that simple, however: to remain in that state, The Wanderer consumes Kuugoryoku Points. They can be used to sprint faster and hover higher in the air. Running out of points, however, causes that state to end.

Scaramouche will release as a banner in Genshin Impact‘s next update, planned for Dec. 6. To prepare for his arrival, players can already farm his ascension and level-up materials.