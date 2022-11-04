Scaramouche Farming Guide: Best ways to farm Wanderer level up, talent, and ascension materials for Genshin Impact 3.3

New characters are coming soon to Genshin Impact, such as Faruzan and the Wanderer, also known as Scaramouche.

The upcoming five-star character will wield the Anemo element, similarly to Faruzan, and will feature a tweaked appearance to suit his elements.

As such, the character from Inazuma will be different from the Scaramouche version players encountered in the 1.1 quests.

If you want to be prepared for his arrival in the game, here’s a farming guide to level up the Wanderer when he comes to Genshin Impact alongside Patch 3.3.

Best ways to farm Wanderer level up, talent, and ascension materials for Genshin Impact 3.3

This guide is written according to the information leaked ahead of the character’s release, who will use the Anemo element and a Catalyst as a weapon.

But keep in mind that this information hasn’t been confirmed by the developer and is subject to change from the beta version to the full release of the update.

All materials needed to level the Wanderer up

Before listing the specific materials required to Ascend Scaramouche, don’t forget to farm Hero’s Wits efficiently to level him up quickly when he releases.

One Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

Nine Vayuda Turquoise Fragments

Nine Vayuda Turquoise Chunks

Six Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones

All of the Turquoise elements are dropped by various bosses in the game, such as the Anemo Hypostasis. You can farm any form of Gemstones and convert them to those ones on the Alchemy table, too.

46 Perpetual Calibers To get those, you need to clear the Aeonblight Drake in the Devantaka Mountain.

168 Rukkhashava Mushrooms Those materials are found in the Amap Woords and Mawtiyima Forest. Here is our guide on the best locations to farm them.

18 Old Handguards

30 Kageuchi Handguard

36 Famed Handguard

The Handguards can be bought using Masterless Stardust in the shop (in the Paimon’s Bargains tab), or obtained by clearing Kairaigi. Level 40 and more will drop Kageuchi ones, and level 60 and more drop the Famed ones. They are found everywhere in Inazuma.

420,000 Mora

All materials needed to level up the talents of Scaramouche

Nine Teachings of Praxis

63 Guide to Praxis

114 Philosophies of Praxis

They can be earned in the Steeple of Ignorance Domain (appears on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays).

18 Old Handguards

66 Kageuchi Handguard

93 Famed Handguard

1,652,500 Mora

Lastly, don’t forget to watch out for high-quality Artifacts and Catalysts for characters using the Anemo element.