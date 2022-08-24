Where to get Rukkhashava Mushrooms in Genshin Impact

Gathering materials is one of the most essential aspects of gameplay in Genshin Impact. With the right resources, players can cook helpful foods, craft unique items, and upgrade all of their characters.

One resource players might find themselves needing is Rukkhashava Mushrooms. These are a Sumeru local specialty, which means that players will only be able to gather them from a select few locations around Sumeru.

Rukkhashava Mushrooms are an essential material for ascending four-star Dendro bow character Collei. This means that players hoping to upgrade her overall statistics will need to gather quite a lot of this material. Luckily, it can be found at a few different spots around Sumeru.

Rukkhashava Mushrooms locations in Genshin Impact

Mawtiyima Forest

The best area for players to farm an abundance of Rukkhashava Mushrooms is in the area called Mawtiyima Forest. Players can follow the trail and navigate around this area easily while collecting many Rukkhashava Mushrooms.

Around Vissudha Field

These Rukkhashava Mushrooms are a bit spread apart, but some of them are in clumps, which makes the area around Vissudha Field still a solid place to gather this resource.

Near Pardis Dhyai

A solid clump of Rukkhashava Mushrooms can be gathered from the area on the other side of the mountain that is situated by Pardis Dhyai.

From Ashpazi in Gandharva Ville

An NPC named Ashpazi can be found near the cooking area in Gandharva Ville. Players who talk to him will find that he has a menu from which they can buy items.

He sells a variety of items including various foods and five Rukkhashava Mushrooms. It costs 1,000 Mora for each Rukkhashava Mushroom and thus 5,000 Mora to buy all five.

If you’ve collected Rukkhashava Mushrooms from all of these spots and don’t want to wait for it to respawn to gather more, you can always try asking a friend if you can visit their world to collect it or visit another traveler’s world and gather the resource from these same locations there. Just make sure you ask before you take any Rukkhashava Mushrooms from another player’s world as once you do, that player also won’t be able to gather more of it until it respawns.