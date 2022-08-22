Collei finally makes her appearance in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a massive open-world gacha-style RPG with tons of colorful characters that populate the world of Teyvat. As of today, there are over 50 in the game and a new one is slated to make her appearance very soon.

Collei was announced to be introduced to the game a couple of months ago, along with the recently released Tighnari. Collei is a four-star Dendro bow-wielder who is capable of dealing constant damage off-field. Collei’s first appearance was in the Genshin manga, where her quest for vengeance against Barnabas, an agent of Fatui, is one of the central plots.

As is with most characters, she has access to four different talents.

Supplicant’s Bowmanship: This is Collei’s normal attack with the bow where she fires four consecutive shots in quick succession. This attack can be charged to deal more damage by adding Dendro damage to the shots.

Floral Brush: Collei fires a Floral Ring that deals Dendro damage to all targets caught in the attack. This Floral Ring then comes back to Collei, dealing damage once more to enemies caught in its path.

Trump-Card Kitty: Collei tosses a doll named Cuilein-Anbar towards her enemies. This doll explodes on impact, dealing Dendro damage and creating a zone of control. Cuilein-Anbar ricochets around this zone, dealing additional damage to all enemies caught in the AoE.

Gliding Champion of Sumeru: This is Collei's passive ability which reduces gliding stamina consumption for her and her teammates by 20 percent.

For players interested in acquiring her, Collei will feature in a future wish banner on Aug. 24 along with Tighnari and two other characters. Each of these characters will have a boosted drop rate, so get them while you can.

