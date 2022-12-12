While players are enjoying events ahead of the Holiday season in Genshin Impact, new details on the next ,major update to hit live servers have been revealed following The Game Awards ceremony in December, including the release of Yaoyao.

The cute apprentice from Liyue was leaked several years ago by data miners, and many players were wondering if she would appear in the game one day. Now, she’s set to join the roster in January 2023.

Who is Yaoyao in Genshin Impact?

Yaoyao’s background

Not many things are known about Yaoyao’s lore, but the developer has given a few details by posting her story.

She’s depicted as a bright apprentice living in Liyue, who shows maturity despite her young age and has great potential to grow in the future. She’s linked to Xiangling and used to be an apprentice like her.

Yaoyao was referred to in Moonlight Merriment’s event quests, released in September 2021, but she wasn’t explicitly quoted nor shown. In those quests, players discover a tradition from Liyue that is perpetrated by Madame Ping and her disciple. Yaoyao is referred to as an assistant of Ganyu, who’s “tasked with keeping an eye on her.”

Gameplay, abilities

Very little information is known about Yaoyao. The developer revealed her story and a few elements of her identity as a playable character in the game, but nothing has been officially unveiled on that matter, except she will wield the Dendro element.

◆ Yaoyao

◆ Burgeoning Grace

◆ Disciple of Streetward Rambler

◆ Dendro

◆ Dendro

Fans have been speculating she’s to wield a Polearm, since her senior, Xiangling, uses this weapon. Since she has split with her in her background and has become an assistant for Ganyu, however, she could have developed another combat style.

According to leaks from November, Yaoyao will have healing abilities linked to the plushes she has in the official reveal image (a rabbit and a turnip, shown in her bag).

Her abilities will resemble Ataraki Itto’s elemental skill, which allows him to throw Ushi, the bull to a designated location. This has yet to be confirmed by the developer, however.

Release date

Yaoyao is coming to the game alongside Patch 3.4, with another Dendro user called Alhaitham. The update is expected to release sometime in January 2023, although its precise release date has yet to be confirmed.

This article will be updated when more information on the matter is provided by HoYoverse.