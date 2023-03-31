Most information on the 3.4 update was revealed, as well as Yaoyao and Alhaitham.

There are many reasons to watch Genshin Impact livestreams, and let’s not hide it, Primogem codes is one of those.

As it’s tradition, MiHoYo releases a live broadcast before each Major update. In between announcements, the developer inserts short breaks that feature exclusive Primogem codes.

In the latest broadcast, three time-limited Primogem codes were revealed. Be fast to redeem them in the game, because they’ll only be available for 24 hours.

Here are the Genshin Impact Patch 3.6 livestream codes.

Primogem codes to redeem

Here are the three codes revealed during the 3.6 Patch broadcast:

KBRE7D4KA2MM Includes 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wits

9ARE6VLJT34H Includes 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

7S9X6V4JB2M9 Includes 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora



In addition, the developer revealed the gameplay of both upcoming characters, five-star Baizhu and four-star Kaveh. They will both join the banners in the update’s second Phase, while Nahida and Ganyu will be featured in the first Phase.

It also gave more information and video assets of the upcoming Sumeru region, which will unveil more of the oasis area, treacherous swamps and a mysterious rift. Two new Domains offering different sets will enter, as well as a new Trounce Domain locking a weekly boss tied to the upcoming Archon quests.

Lastly, il will feature more events than usual, with six different minigames rotating through the update’s cycle.

The 3.6 update is planned to release on April 12 in Genshin Impact.