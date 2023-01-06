The desert’s dangers: upcoming 3.4 Sumeru area will challenge Genshin Impact players

The desert won't be as forgiving as both previous areas.

In its latest livestream, MiHoYo revealed most of the information on Genshin Impact‘s next 3.4 update.

In addition to two new characters, Alhaitham and Yaoyao, a new event will bring Eastern festivities to Liyue and Inazuma: the Rite Lantern.

And while discovering this new content, players will also be able to enter a new area from Sumeru, the Desert of Hadramaveth.

Image via MiHoYo

Although this area will follow the same theme as the Land of Lower Setekh and the Hypostyle Desert, both desertic areas from Sumeru, it will bring a whole different experience.

It’s described as a land with “incessant sandstorms that seem to erode all things encompassed by history,” including a “lost city of old” that “lies hidden with a wandering tribe seeking refuge in its ruins.”

While other desertic areas were hospitable (its carnivore creatures aside), the Desert of Hadramaveth won’t be that forgiving. Its landscape was formed by gigantic sandstorms and tornadoes.

They have buried ruins into cliffs and hidden undergrounds over time, and they’re still raging. As you’ll explore the upcoming area, you might experience raging sandstorms that will “reduce visibility.” New dangerous creatures will lurk in the sand and in its undergrounds, too, so players will have to remain on their guard when exploring it.

Image via MiHoYo

The strongest predator of the region will be its new boss, called Setekh Wenut. The developer explained it tracks its prey through their vibrations, similar to snakes.

Based on its movements, as shown in 3.4 update’s video teaser, it’s reminiscent of the Golden Wolflord, another boss in the game. If you’re looking to beat this new boss when it releases, mastering the patterns of that one might be a great help. He’s located in the South of Inazuma’s Tsurumi Island.

Image via MiHoYo

Genshin Impact‘s 3.4 update, called “The Exquisite Night Chimes,” is expected to release around Mid-january.