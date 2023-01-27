In Genshin Impact, players have countless ways to improve and gear up their characters. But not all of them can get enough resources to reach their full potential.

One of those extremely rare resources is Crown of Insight. They are used to max out the talents of characters, granting important bonuses to their abilities. One Crown is required to max out each talent, which means a player needs three Crowns to max all the talents of one character. Unfortunately, there aren’t nearly enough Crowns in the game to do so for all of them, forcing players to pick and choose their priorities.

Here is where to find every Crown of Insight available in Genshin Impact, as of Patch 3.4.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Where to find all Crowns of Insight in Genshin Impact

There are two categories of Crowns of Insight in Genshin Impact: those that can be obtained permanently, and those that are linked to time-limited events.

Once you’ve found all permanent Crowns, your best bet is to stay tuned for updates to know when you’ll have more areas to explore (which can mean one Crown is being added) or events to complete before it’s too late. This article will be updated when events give more Crowns.

Permanent Crowns of Insight in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via HoYoverse

All Permanent Crowns in the game can be obtained through Offerings. Those reward exploration of the surrounding areas and puzzle-solving.

One is rewarded by upgrading the Frostbearing Tree’s Gratitude to level 11. This three is located in Dragonspine, Mondstadt. Its level is upgraded by collecting quartz and offering those. Their location is indicated by quartz on your minimap.

Five are rewarded by upgrading Sacred Sakura Tree levels. You’ll get Crowns upon reaching levels 5, 15, 25, 35 and 45. It’s located on Inazuma’s main island. You upgrade its level by collecting Electro Sigils. Here is a guide on how to efficiently farm those.

One is rewarded by upgrading the Lumenstone Adjuvant to level four. It’s located in Liyue’s The Chasm. You can upgrade it by offering blue crystals, indicated by small icons on the minimap.

Four Crowns are rewarded by giving offerings to the Tree of Dreams. It’s located in Sumeru and works similarly to the Sakura Tree, taking Dendro Sigils.



Time-limited Crowns of Insight in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via HoYoverse