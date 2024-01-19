Category:
When is Lantern Rite 2024 in Genshin Impact?

It's time to gather in Liyue and celebrate once again.
The artwork for the Version 4.4 update Lantern Rite festival.
Since Genshin Impact first launched on Sept. 18, 2020, the gacha game has consistently held an annual version of Liyue’s Lantern Rite festival. The festivities bring together iconic characters from all around Teyvat, and the 2024 version is nearly here.

This celebration is Genshin‘s biggest event of the year, so you’ll want to know when Lantern Rite is happening in 2024 so you can participate in the festivities and claim tons of amazing rewards.

What is Lantern Rite in Genshin Impact?

Each region of Teyvat has its own special festivities and celebrations, and Lantern Rite is Liyue’s signature one. Lantern Rite always takes place in the Geo region of Liyue and sees characters from all around Teyvat make a trip there for the event.

Lantern Rite is an event that includes both an overarching story quest and a series of different mini-games you can complete for rewards. This event looks slightly different each year, but both of these components are always present.

Both Travelers eating fish together.
The trailer for this event had both Travelers together, which is a shocking teaser or some kind of strange dream. Image via HoYoverse

For 2024, the characters we already know to be involved so far are Xianyun, Gaming, Furina, Charlotte, Keqing, Zhongli, Ganyu, Hu Tao, and Shenhe. This event is by far one of the biggest and most known in all of Genshin, both among the characters in the game and the community of players, so it’s likely we’ll see even more recruits join in when the event is released.

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite 2024 date

The 2024 installment of Lantern Rite will go live with Version 4.4, which is the Vibrant Harriers Aloft in Spring Breeze update that launches on Jan. 31, 2024. Lantern Rite is a massive event that always lasts for the entire duration of the update, so it will be available for about six weeks as long as the Version 4.4 update is active.

Even though Lantern Rite will be available for the entire update, new pieces of the event will steadily roll out across the course of it. Various gameplay modes and story quests will launch as the days pass, although the exact schedule for how this content will roll out isn’t known just yet. Based on past events, it usually takes about a week for all of the event content to become available.

Zhongli and Hu Tao enjoying Lantern Rite.
This festival brings everyone together. Image via HoYoverse

The five-star Anemo character Xianyun is making her debut in Version 4.4, and there will also be reruns for Nahida, Xiao, and Yae Miko. All of these recruits are among Genshin’s best characters, so there is certainly a lot to be excited about with the Lantern Rite 2024 festivities.

