Best Nahida teams in Genshin Impact

One of Genshin Impact’s most powerful and versatile characters yet is Nahida, a five-star Dendro Catalyst character that made her grand debut in the Version 3.2 update. Nahida is the Dendro Archon of Sumeru, which means that she is essentially a god of Teyvat.

The Dendro character joined Teyvat as the fourth playable Archon character and is the very first one to wield a catalyst. She is also only the third Dendro character to be introduced in Genshin Impact and thus has a lot of eyes on her as players continue to learn how the Dendro element functions in comparison to the other six elements.

As is always the case with attaining a new character, players must learn the best ways to build them up and how to build a team around them. Dendro as a playable element is extremely new to the world of Teyvat and players are thus still figuring out what works best with this element.

Players lucky enough to attain Nahida during her featured “The Moongrass’ Enlightenment” banner will likely be wondering who they should pair the powerful Dendro Archon with. Luckily, there is quite an extensive amount of options.

The best Nahida team in Genshin Impact

While many characters have a rigid outline for the structure that makes up the best team composition for them, Nahida is an extremely unique character with massive versatility. This means that there is no one best team lineup for her because she is able to function incredibly in a wide variety of roles alongside a wide variety of characters. But there are still a few aspects that players should keep in mind when building a team for the Dendro character.

While Nahida requires no specific team lineup, players looking to make the best possible team in Genshin Impact will generally want to focus on ensuring that they have characters functioning in a variety of roles. This means that one character should be the primary damage dealer, one character should be a support character, one character should be a secondary damage dealer to fill in the cooldown time of the primary damage dealer, and one character should be a healer. Sometimes, multiple roles may be fulfilled by one character and players may thus find some flexibility within these general rules.

While many players skip over having a healer on their team, Nahida will function far better with one. Catalyst characters have a lower health point range than most and are quite difficult to build up high enough to not need a healing character. While Nahida excels in nearly every way, her one weakness seems to be her low health points and players should thus try to combat this by ensuring they have a healer on Nahida’s team.

Another important factor to keep in mind when building Nahida’s team is her unique skillset and abilities. Certain special buffs can be gained from having a specific type of team lineup through Nahida’s elemental burst. Her special “Illusory Heart” elemental burst unleashes the Shrine of Maya, which may then activate different buffs depending on the elements that the characters on a team with Nahida possess.

If a Pyro character is present on the team, then the damage dealt by Nahida through Tri-Karma Purification from her elemental skill “All Schemes to Know” is increased while she is within the Shrine of Maya.

If an Electo character is on Nahida’s team, then the time period between each Tri-Karma Purification from Nahida’s elemental skill “All Schemes to Know” is decreased while she remains within the Shrine of Maya.

If a Hydro character is present on the team, then the amount of time the Shrine of Maya is active for is increased.

A further buff may be granted when there are at least two characters of the previously highlighted elemental types present on Nahida’s team. This extra buff simply increases these powerful effects further and may work even when Nahida is not the character that is actively fighting on the battlefield.

With all of this in mind, a general structure for the best Nahida team is as follows.

The first team member is the Dendro character Nahida, who focuses on dealing damage either on or off of the battlefield and supporting her teammates’ abilities. Because she can function in any role, players can truly customize her role around the rest of her teammates and even have her functioning in more than one at any given time.

The second and third team members are damaging dealing and supporting characters, who are chosen and built around Nahida’s elemental burst or specific elemental reactions.

The fourth team member is a healer, who can be any element but generally should be Pyro, Hydro, or Electro for Nahida’s elemental burst.

Best Nahida team compositions in Genshin Impact

Some of Nahida’s abilities rely on characters of certain elements being on the same team as her. While characters with certain restraints or rules can sometimes be frustrating to work with, Nahida’s constraints aren’t too bad and players can choose from a majority of the elements available.

Nahida’s elemental burst is the primary aspect that players have to take into account when building the Dendro character. Luckily, players can create a wide variety of strong teams while still ensuring that they are maximizing the rules of Nahida’s elemental burst or otherwise focusing on her maximum potential.

1) Nahida, Raiden Shogun, Yelan, and Sangonomiya Kokomi

This team focuses on the Hyperbloom elemental reaction. It also pairs Nahida with another one of Genshin’s strongest characters, which is the Raiden Shogun. The Archons make quite a mighty duo.

The makeup of this team also ensures that Nahida’s powerful elemental burst conditions are being met with both an Electro and Hydro character. The Pyro bonus will not be attained with this team, but a higher bonus due to this team having two Hydro members makes up for this.

Another solid five-star team composition centered around the same reaction is Nahida, Raiden Shogun, Kamisato Ayato, and Nilou. Players unable to attain five-star characters can have a similar but less powerful outcome by substituting the Raiden Shogun with Kuki Shinobu and Yelan with Xinqiu. Sangonomiya Kokomi is a difficult character to substitute, but players could select Barbara as a suitable option for decent results.

All that matters in ensuring players build a Hyperbloom-centric team is that it has Hydro and Electro characters with a strong focus on building elemental mastery.

2) Nahida, Bennett, Raiden Shogun, and Yelan

Players looking to maximize the number of buffs gained from Nahida’s elemental burst will want a team that features a character of each of the three elements listed within her burst. Her elemental burst offers three types of buffs specific to a Pyro, Hydro, and Electro character, which means that creating a team with one of each will grant three different buffs.

Instead of Bennett, players could choose Yoimiya or Xiangling. Instead of the Raiden Shogun, players may like Kuki Shinobu. And instead of Yelan, either Kamisato Ayato or Sangonomiya Kokomi would be suitable substitutes.

3) Nahida, Cyno, the Traveler (Dendro), and Sangonomiya Kokomi

With this team lineup, Nahida primarily functions in a supporting role. Cyno would be the main damage dealer, the Dendro Traveler would work as the secondary damage dealer, and Sangonomiya Kokomi would also function as a supporting character focused on healing and the Bloom elemental reaction.

This team composition is best when Nahida is wielding the A Thousand Floating Dreams catalyst because the double Dendro buff will grant increased elemental mastery. Some substitutions that will still grant similar results could be trading Cyno for Keqing, Nilou, or Kamisato Ayato, trading the Dendro Traveler for Collei, and trading Sangonomiya Kokomi for another healer like Kuki Shinobu or Jean.

4) Nahida, Raiden Shogun, Zhongli, and Kaedehara Kazuha

Nahida and Raiden Shogun are together once more with this team composition but instead are joined by Zhongli and Kazuha. With this lineup, Nahida would function primarily as the secondary damage dealer, Raiden Shogun as the primary damage dealer, and both Kazuha and Zhongli in a support capacity.

Zhongli and Kazuha are both phenomenal supporting characters who work great alongside Nahida when she is more focused on dealing damage to enemies. The one downside of this team is the lack of a healer, but not every player will want or be able to play with a healer and this is thus still a highly efficient option.

5) Nahida, Zhongli, Venti, and Raiden Shogun

Playability-wise, this team isn’t the most efficient, but players love that it is now possible to have a full Archon team. This team composition is more centered around fun than anything else but will still grant players pretty solid results.

The four Archons certainly make a powerful group and are still quite capable of dealing efficient damage. But players won’t be seeing the full potential of Nahida’s abilities with this team lineup.