All Nahida Dendro Catalyst abilities in Genshin Impact

Sumeru’s Dendro Archon is making her grand debut in Teyvat as a playable character. Nahida is the fourth Archon to join Genshin Impact as a playable character and the first Dendro Catalyst character available for players to recruit.

Nahida, who is the Dendro Archon and is also known as Lesser Lord Kusalani, is a five-star Dendro Catalyst character. This means that her skillset essentially relies on dealing damage through magic from a distance away from enemies.

Image via miHoYo

Related: All playable Archon characters in Genshin Impact

Nahida will officially be arriving with the Version 3.2 update of Genshin Impact. The Version 3.2 update will be the third Sumeru-centric update and is set to release on Nov. 1 or Nov. 2 depending on which timezone players are in.

The Version 3.2 update will be an overall smaller update than the previous Version 3.0 and Version 3.1 updates but still promises a sizeable amount of content, including the arrival of the Dendro Archon herself, a four-star character named Layla, reruns of popular five-star characters Yoimiya, Tartaglia, and Yae Miko, a new Catalyst, the final Archon quest for Sumeru, a formidable boss fight against Scaramouche, the final Hypostasis which will be Dendro, a replication feature for the Serenitea Pot, and four special events.

Image via miHoYo

Overall, Nahida seems to be a solid character perfect for building powerful elemental reactions and dealing strong elemental damage. MiHoYo describes Nahida as “a Dendro character who can create conditions for Dendro Elemental Reactions and deals damage even when she is off the field.”

All Nahida Talents in Genshin Impact

The Dendro Archon excels at dealing damage and creating powerful elemental reactions regardless of whether she is on or off the battlefield. Her various skills work in different ways depending on who she is put on a team with, but regardless, she is quite capable and possesses a rather unique skillset.

Image via miHoYo

Nahida’s normal attack in Genshin Impact

The Dendro character will deal up to four Dendro damage-driven strikes against enemies in her path with her normal “Akara” attack. The charged attack variation of this skill will consume an amount of Nahida’s stamina so that she may then deal area of effect Dendro damage to opponents nearby.

Image via miHoYo

Nahida’s elemental skill in Genshin Impact

Nahida’s elemental skill is called “All Schemes to Know” and allows her to send out “karmic bonds of wood and tree from her side” to deal area of effect Dendro damage against nearby foes. It also will mark up to eight opponents with the Seed of Skandha.

When Nahida’s elemental skill is held instead of simply pressed, it will behave very differently. Players who choose to hold her elemental skill will enter a special aiming mode that allows them to select a certain number of enemies within a certain limited area. The aiming mode will allow players up to five seconds to select up to eight enemies.

Image via miHoYo

While in the special aiming mode, Nahida’s resistance to interruption is increased so that players may better focus on aiming accurately. Once players release the Dendro characters’ hold skill, all enemies who were selected will have Dendro damage dealt against them and will be marked with the Seed of Skandha.

The special Seed of Skandha secondary ability links opponents who are close to each other. Then, when players activate elemental reactions or take damage from Dendro cores, Nahida will release what is called Tri-Karma Purification on her foes and all other foes they are connected to. Tri-Karma Purification will deal an amount of Dendro damage that is based on Nahida’s attack and elemental mastery.

Nahida’s elemental burst in Genshin Impact

The Dendro Archon’s massive elemental burst is called “Illusory Heart” and is an ability that “manifests the Court of Dreams and expands the Shrine of Maya.”

Image via miHoYo

When players use Nahida’s elemental burst to unleash the Shrine of Maya, certain effects will be activated. Which effects are triggered depends on what elemental type the characters on the team with Nahida are, but each effect can be activated separately from the others.

If there is a Pyro character present on the team, the damage dealt by Nahida through Tri-Karma Purification from “All Schemes to Know” in the Shrine of Maya state is increased.

If there is an Electro character present on the team, the time interval between each Tri-Karma Purification from “All Schemes to Know” in the Shrine of Maya state is decreased.

If there is a Hydro character present on the team, the duration of the Shrine of Maya state will be extended.

If players have a team composition with at least two characters of the previously mentioned elemental types, then all of these effects will be increased even further. These bonuses may still take effect even when Nahida is not the active character on the battlefield as long as whoever is the active character is situated within the Shrine of Maya.

Nahida’s utility passive in Genshin Impact

Nahida’s passive ability is called “On All Things Meditated.” This ability’s full skillset is not known yet, but it has been revealed that it will at least allow her to use the aiming mode from her elemental skill to interact with a select group of harvestable assets to attain items for players’ inventories from a distance.

Image via miHoYo

The Dendro Archon will make her debut as a featured five-star character who is available with an increased drop rate on the “The Moongrass’ Enlightenment” banner. This banner will be available to players from Nov. 2 to 18, although depending on which timezone players are in, the banner may begin and end sooner or later than this.

After her debut banner comes to an end, it will likely be quite some time before Nahida returns as a character that players can wish on. Generally, five-star characters in Genshin Impact don’t see another rerun for at least about six months following their last run. Thus, any players hoping to recruit the Dendro Archon to their team should be prepared to wish on her while she is available.