What time does Genshin Impact Version 3.2 release?

Although it doesn’t seem like it has been that long since the Version 3.1 “King Deshret and the Three Magi” update of Genshin Impact was released, the next big content update is already on the way.

The Version 3.2 update is titled “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises.” It will be a smaller update in comparison to the past few updates but still promises a sizeable amount of new content.

Image via miHoYo

Related: Did miHoYo just confirm a popular Genshin fan theory? Scaramouche, Faruzan tease occurs on ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ anniversary

Major additions, such as the highly anticipated arrival of the Dendro Archon as a playable character and a massive new boss fight with Scaramouche, are scheduled to arrive in the Version 3.2 update. Thus, players will want to pre-install the Genshin Impact update and figure out what time they can jump back into the world of Teyvat to ensure they’re ready to go as soon as the update is available.

When does Genshin Impact 3.2 release?

The Version 3.2 update of Genshin Impact is scheduled to be released on Nov. 3, 2022. But depending on which timezone you are in, it may instead release on Nov. 2, 2022. Players wanting to know when they can jump back into Teyvat to explore the new content can find their exact timezone release below:

Pacific Time (PT) – Nov. 2 at 8pm

Central Time (CT) – Nov. 2 at 10pm

Eastern Time (ET) – Nov. 2 at 11pm

British Summer Time (BST) – Nov. 3 at 4am

Central European Summer Time (CEST) – Nov. 3 at 5am

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) – Nov. 3 at 1pm

Image via miHoYo

Maintenance will begin five hours before the listed times and the update should be released at these times as long as maintenance goes as planned. But there is always the chance that maintenance may take a bit longer, in which case miHoYo will share updates with players as they occur.

If the update takes the scheduled five hours, players will receive 60 Primogems for every hour that the servers are down for a total of 300 Primogems. Any issues that cause the maintenance to take longer will result in players receiving further Primgems as compensation for the delay.

Everything included in the Version 3.2 update of Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises” update is set to feature a decent amount of exciting content. Everything that has been unveiled for the update is as follows:

Players will see the arrival of Nahida, the first five-star Dendro Catalyst character and the Dendro Archon also known as Lesser Lord Kusanali, on her special featured “The Moongrass’ Enlightenment” banner.

Layla, a four-star Cryo Sword character, will debut alongside Nahida on her special featured banner as a four-star character with an increased drop rate.

Five-star Pyro Bow character Yoimiya will get a rerun for the first half of Version 3.2 on her own separate “Tapestry of Golden Flames” banner that takes place alongside Nahida’s.

Image via miHoYo

During the second half of Version 3.2, five-star Hydro Bow character Tartaglia (Childe) and five-star Electro Catalyst character Yae Miko will receive reruns on their respective “Farewell of Snezhnaya” and “Everbloom Violet” banners.

A new Catalyst, which is called “A Thousand Floating Dreams,” will be available as a featured five-star weapon with an increased drop rate.

The final Archon quest for Sumeru, which is Act V, will be released in the Version 3.2 update. Players will still have more Sumeru adventures and quests in future updates, but the main storyline piece of Sumeru will be finished.

A Scaramouche boss fight will challenge players like never before as the Fatui Harbinger controls some kind of giant mechanical beast that will tower menacingly over players.

Image via miHoYo