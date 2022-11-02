Genshin Impact’s fourth Archon has arrived as a playable character. The Dendro Archon of Sumeru is Nahida, who is a catalyst character with immensely powerful abilities.

Because Archon characters are technically the gods of Teyvat, players’ expectations are always extremely high when another one becomes playable. Thus far, no Archon has disappointed as all of them are easily among the best characters in all of Genshin Impact. Nahida is no exception and may even be the most impressive Archon yet.

Nahida is easily one of Genshin Impact’s best characters due to her immense versatility. She is an impressive primary damage dealer, an incredible secondary damage dealer, and a phenomenal support character. Few other characters function so flawlessly across all roles which makes Nahida a character well worth recruiting.

What’s the best weapon for Nahida in Genshin Impact?

Nahida is a catalyst character which means that her weapon is one that relies on magic. She is thus capable of dealing damage to enemies from a distance away while many others, such as those who wield a sword or a polearm, must be in close proximity.

The best weapon for players to equip Nahida with entirely depends on not only the rest of her build but also those of her teammates and the type of characters she is equipped with. Generally, players will want to choose a weapon based on the role they primarily think that she will be functioning in.

All weapon statistics are explained at the lowest Ascension level which means that all of these catalysts will become much more powerful as players upgrade them.

Best five-star catalysts for Nahida in Genshin Impact

A Thousand Floating Dreams

This catalyst is specifically designed for Nahida and while some weapons designed for specific characters actually end up being bad choices, this one is fairly solid. This five-star weapon has the special “A Thousand Nights’ Dawnsong” ability that allows Nahida’s teammates to buff her abilities.

If a character’s elemental type is the same as Nahida, then an elemental mastery increase of 32 is granted.

If a character’s elemental type is different than Nahida, then Nahida gains a damage bonus from the character’s elemental type that is equal to 10 percent.

Either buff can stack up to three times. This catalyst will also grant all party members other than the character that it is equipped with an elemental mastery increase of 40.

The A Thousand Floating Dreams catalyst is certainly a solid option for Nahida, but it may not be the best weapon for every player. It will ultimately depend on how players choose to build the entirety of their team.

Kagura’s Verity

The five-star Kagura’s Verity catalyst has the “Kagura Dance of the Sacred Sakura” that works great for building Nahida’s elemental damage. This ability causes the elemental skill damage of the character who is wielding this weapon to increase by 12 percent for 16 seconds when they utilize an elemental skill. This ability can stack up to three times and when the maximum of three stacks have been gained the wielder will then be granted an overall elemental damage bonus of 12 percent.

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

The “Boundless Blessing” ability of this weapon increases movement speed by 10 percent. It also grants a persistent eight percent elemental damage bonus increase every four seconds that the wielder is in battle for up to four stacks. This bonus lasts until the character falls in battle or leaves a battle. While this can be a solid option for those planning to have Nahida on the field frequently, those who are utilizing her more in a support capacity where she will not be on the field frequently will instead want to choose a different weapon.

Best four-star catalysts for Nahida in Genshin Impact

While five-star weapons are always the best choice, they can be quite difficult to actually obtain. Most players instead choose to spend their precious wishes on characters and those who attained Nahida likely don’t have the means to also wish on a five-star weapon. Luckily, there are many suitable four-star options players can use until they are able to get a five-star one.

Wandering Evenstar

A great option for building Nahida’s powerful elemental abilities is the four-star Wandering Evenstar catalyst. This weapon has the unique “Wildling Nightstar” ability that will activate every 10 seconds to grant special buffs.

With this ability, the character wielding this weapon will receive 24 percent of their elemental mastery as bonus attack for 12 seconds. Party members who are near will also gain 30 percent of this buff for the same amount of time. This ability may also be activated regardless of if Nahida is on the field.

Solar Pearl

The “Solar Shine” ability of this catalyst causes the wielders’ abilities to buff each other. Normal attack hits will increase both elemental skill and elemental burst damage by 20 percent for six seconds while elemental skill and elemental burst hits will increase normal attack hits by 20 percent for six seconds.

The Widsith

Players looking for a weapon that will help provide buffs in a variety of ways may like the four-star catalyst The Widsith. The “Debut” ability of this weapon grants the character that is wielding it one of three different theme songs.

If the theme song is Recitative, attack is increased by 30 percent.

If the theme song is Aria, elemental damage is raised by 48 percent.

If the theme song is Interlude, elemental mastery is increased by 240.

Each theme song lasts for 10 seconds following when the character wielding this catalyst takes the battlefield. This ability may occur once every 30 seconds.

Mappa Mare

The four-star Mappa Mare catalyst has the special “Infusion Scroll” ability that grants an eight percent elemental damage bonus for 10 seconds after an elemental reaction has been activated. This can stack up to two times.

Nahida is currently available as a featured five-star character on “The Moongrass’ Enlightenment” banner. She is available for players to wish on from Nov. 2 to 18, but for some players, her banner may have begun sooner and might end earlier depending on which timezone they are in.