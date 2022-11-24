Best teams for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact

The Electro Bow kitsune character Yae Miko is Genshin Impact’s only five-star Electro Catalyst character and is thus an essential character for many players’ ideal team lineups.

Yae Miko is a solid damage dealer, but her abilities will work best when players construct the best team possible by building the entirety of the composition around her.

To have a powerful and dynamic team able to take on any challenge in Teyvat, it is important to start by choosing the best artifacts and best weapons for each individual character, Yae Miko included, and to also work towards leveling them up overall.

It’s quite difficult to gauge how characters will perform in battle until they have a solid build and are thus capable of being fully playable.

The best Yae Miko team in Genshin Impact

Yae Miko is meant to play as the secondary damage-dealing force on whatever team she is placed on. Players also utilize her in a primary damage-dealing role, but this is not meant for her and she will thus not function well in this role.

It is far more effective to utilize a different character that is meant to be the primary damage dealer as the main one even if they are a four-star character.

While Yae Miko is a solid damage dealer, she also has a complex turret system that gives her character quite a learning curve. Even players who have had her for a long period of time may still struggle to utilize this ability as it requires immense precision.

Players who choose to utilize the Electro kitsune will thus likely find that she can be quite complex and may want to choose easy-to-play characters to join her in battle so that only one character will be complex to manage.

Taking into account Yae Miko’s skillset and the role she is meant to function in on a team, a general outline for what her best team will look like for the Electro character is as follows.

The first team member should be a primary damage dealer who plays well with the Electro element. They should be a character who can spend the most time on the battlefield, but during their cooldown, will benefit from Yae Miko stepping in and utilizing her skillset.

The second team member will be Yae Miko, who is the secondary damage-dealing unit on the team and thus will be on the battlefield while the primary damage dealers’ abilities are on cooldown. She should generally be the one spending the second-highest amount of time on the battlefield, but this may vary depending on which specific characters join her in battle.

The third team member should be a supporting character who can help set up powerful element reactions, buff the rest of the team, provide shields, heal if needed, and otherwise be there to help bolster all aspects of their allies. It’s difficult to get just one character who can perform all of these support aspects, so players will instead need to focus on whichever ones they believe suit their team best. For Yae Miko, this generally means prioritizing attaining a character that can provide buffs and elemental reactions to increase both her and the primary damage dealer’s attacks.

The fourth team member can be any kind of character but should help to round out the rest of the team and fill in whatever gaps are missing. Players who feel that they need more support should seek a character that can provide what their other support lacks while those looking for more damage may instead want to find another element that can create more reactions to deal more damage as a whole.

Best Yae Miko team compositions in Genshin Impact

Some of the best characters that will play well with Yae Miko in a variety of team lineups are as follows.

Players may utilize: Five-star Dendro Catalyst character Nahida Five-star Electro Polearm character Raiden Shogun Five-star Hydro Bow character Yelan Five-star Anemo Sword character Kaedehara Kazuha Five-star Hydro Catalyst character Sangonomiya Kokomi Five-star Geo Polearm character Zhongli Five-star Anemo Sword character Jean Five-star Hydro Bow character Tartaglia Four-star Electro Bow character Fischl Four-star Pyro Sword character Bennett



These characters can be mixed and matched in a wide variety of ways depending on each individual player’s playstyle and what they find works best for them.

However, players seeking some ideas for how to build their Yae Miko team can draw inspiration from the following lineups.

1) Yae Miko, Nahida, Yelan, and Sangonomiya Kokomi

This team is an all-around powerhouse and can be played just about however players see fit because it has some of the most versatile characters in all of Teyvat. Yae Miko may be a rather inflexible character, but surrounding her with these three recruits is a solid choice because they are incredibly dynamic and can thus make up for Yae Miko’s pitfalls.

One of the strongest aspects of this team is how they can inflict the Bloom elemental reaction, which is activated by combining Nahida’s Dendro element with Yelan or Kokomi’s Hydro element. Then, Yae Miko can be utilized to apply Electro to then transition to the Hyperbloom elemental reaction.

2) Yae Miko, Raiden Shogun, Kaedehara Kazuha, and Nahida

The combination of Dendro and Electro is a dangerous force for foes who come into contact with them. Thus, one of the best ways to amplify Yae Miko’s abilities is to ensure she has a Dendro character on the team with her.

Nahida is one of Genshin’s best characters overall with both impressive versatility and immense damage output, which makes her the best choice to utilize alongside Yae Miko. Players who haven’t obtained Nahida yet can instead utilize the five-star Dendro Bow character Tighnari, the four-star Dendro Bow character Collei, or the Dendro version of the traveler for effective but less powerful results.

This team lineup primarily focuses on the Quicken and Aggravate elemental reaction, but functions well as a whole beyond this reaction.

This team is entirely composed of five-star characters and is thus quite difficult to obtain, but players can also substitute characters like Raiden Shogun with another Electro character like the four-star Electro Sword character Kuki Shinobu or the four-star Electro Bow character Fischl and can substitute Kazuha with another Anemo character like the four-star Anemo Catalyst character Sucrose, the five-star Anemo Sword character Jean, or the four-star Anemo Claymore character Sayu.

3) Yae Miko, Raiden Shogun, Kaedehara Kazuha, and Bennett

The dynamic duo of Yae Miko and Raiden Shogun returns once again in this team lineup that places them alongside Kazuha and Bennett, who are two of the strongest supporting characters in Genshin.

Kazuha is known as a “battery” within the Genshin community due to his unmatched energy recharge abilities and also has incredibly strong crowd-controlling abilities that will allow him to help round up enemies for the Electro to then vanquish.

Bennett is a character who can not only heal his allies but also buffs the Electro duo to increase their attack output. Overall, this team is strong for taking on many enemies at once and for buffing the damage-dealing Electro duo to allow them to deal out increased damage.

4) Yae Miko, Nahida, Zhongli, and Fischl

This team lineup is built around the Catalyze elemental reaction. Nahida will run as the primary damage dealer on this team with both Yae Miko and Fischl applying their Electro abilities in between Nahida’s skills to provide consistent Electro to foes at all times.

Dealing with so much Electro can be dangerous, so Zhongli is an excellent choice for the final team member due to his unmatched shielding abilities that will help protect against the Electro element and others. Zhongli is also simply an all-around powerful support character and thus functions flawlessly amongst the rest of these characters.

5) Yae Miko, Raiden Shogun, Jean, and Tartaglia

The duo of Yae Miko and Raiden Shogun is an immensely powerful one and is a combination all players should attempt to have regardless of their team lineup if they are able to obtain both five-star characters.

This lineup primarily focuses on the Electro-Charged elemental reaction that is created by combing either Yae Miko or Raiden Shogun’s Electro element with Tartaglia’s Hydro element.

Jean is an all-around versatile support character capable of helping create Anemo element reactions and is also a powerful healer. She is also quite an easy character to utilize and is always consistently powerful, which makes her a great character to play alongside Yae Miko’s more complex skillset.

While Jean is a great recruit, players can also switch her out for another support character if they find that another will better suit their needs like the five-star Anemo Sword character Kazuha or the four-star Anemo Catalyst character Sucrose.

If need be, players can even swap out Raiden Shogun for characters like the four-star Electro Bow character Fischl and Tartaglia for the four-star Sword character Xingqiu.