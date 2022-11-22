One of the most important aspects of building Genshin Impact characters is choosing the right artifacts for them. Yae Miko is a five-star Electro Catalyst character with rather complex mechanics that require a precise artifact built to amplify her damage-dealing abilities.

Most characters can function well with a variety of artifact sets, but certain characters, such as Yae Miko, have less room for versatility and require a specific artifact build to see success. Yae Miko can be quite a powerful character, but her abilities come with a steep learning curve and can be difficult to manage even for players who overcome the learning curve.

Image via miHoYo

Related: 30 prettiest locations in Genshin Impact to take in the scenery

In addition to her complex mechanics, Yae Miko is also not a character that can function in a variety of roles. She is meant to play at the secondary damage-dealing unit on and Genshin Impact team and will not function well in any role besides this. This makes her a character that is easily overshadowed by many of the other better five-star characters around Teyvat, but she is still a unique unit that can fit and function well in a variety of teams.

Because of her complex mechanics and lack of versatility, players will want to ensure they build her carefully and with precision otherwise, they will be left struggling to maximize her potential. Depending on who players choose to put her on a team with and which weapon they choose to have her wield, it may take a bit of time and many adjustments before players are able to find the artifact build that is right for their Yae Miko.

What are the best artifacts for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact?

For the most part, players will want to primarily focus on general damage output and Electro damage when selecting Yae Miko’s artifact set. She is meant to function as the secondary damage-dealing unit on any given team and should thus be built to fill in the gaps between the primary damage-dealing unit’s cooldowns.

Image via miHoYo

Thundering Fury

One of the best sets for Yae Miko is Thundering Fury, which is all about building Electro damage output. This is the area Yae Miko excels best and is thus the best one to build upon.

The two-piece set grants a simple but effective Electro damage increase of 15 percent. The full four-piece set centers around building the damage dealt by Electro elemental reactions.

With the four-piece set equipped, the damage dealt by Overloaded, Electro-Charged, Superconduct, and Hyberbloom is increased by 40 percent. The damage bonus bestowed by Aggravate is also raised by 40 percent. When either Quicken or any of the previously mentioned elemental reactions are activated, the elemental skill cooldown is decreased by one second.

Because Yae Miko functions best in a secondary damage dealer role, the full four-piece set is quite a strong option for her since she can regularly be utilized to create powerful elemental reactions that will be amplified with this set. The four-piece set also simply generally builds Yae Miko’s damage output and thus makes her quite versatile and able to play well with just about any team. The two-piece version of this set is also an excellent option to pair with the two-piece version of another set.

Gladiator’s Finale / Shimenawa’s Reminiscence

With both of these artifact sets, players should only equip the two-piece version because the full four-piece set of either is not a good choice for Yae Miko. The two-piece set of either will grant an attack increase of 18 percent, which is a solid option for amplifying Yae Miko’s secondary damage-dealing abilities.

A two-piece set of each can be equipped together or paired with another set. Players seeking to make Yae Miko a heavy-hitting machine will find that equipping the two-piece set of both is a strong option for maximizing her damage output.

Image via miHoYo

Emblem of Severed Fate

As either a two-piece or four-piece set, the Emblem of Severed Fate artifact set is a solid choice for Yae Miko. The two-piece set grants an energy recharge increase of 20 percent.

Equipping the full four-piece set will grant an elemental burst damage increase that is equal to 25 percent of energy recharge. Up to 75 percent bonus damage can be attained through this bonus.

Gilded Dreams

This set is a solid option if players are building Yae Miko around the Aggravate elemental reaction and thus requires a Dendro character to be on the team alongside her. The two-piece set increases elemental mastery by 80.

The four-piece set grants different buffs depending on who else is present on the team with Yae Miko. Each buff will be granted within eight seconds of activating an elemental reaction.

Attack will be increased by 14 percent for each character of Yae Miko’s team that has the same elemental type as her.

Elemental Mastery will be increased by 50 for each character that is a different elemental type than Yae Miko.

Both buffs can be counted on up to three characters and they may be activated once every eight seconds.

Noblesse Oblige

The Noblesse Oblige artifact set is another solid contender for Yae Miko. The two-piece set will grant an elemental burst damage increase of 20 percent while the four-piece set causes an elemental burst utilized by the character that this set is equipped on to then increase all party members’ attack by 20 percent for 12 seconds. This ability cannot stack but is still a solid choice for players looking to build Yae Miko to bolster her allies.

Image via miHoYo

The Electro kitsune is currently available for her second-ever rerun on her featured “Everbloom Violet” banner. Yae Miko, along with the five-star Hydro Bow character Tartaglia, will be a featured five-star character available with an increased drop rate from Nov. 18 to Dec. 6.

Once her featured banner rerun comes to a close, players likely won’t have the opportunity to recruit the head shrine maiden for quite some time. Based on Genshin Impact’s usual patterns, Yae Miko likely won’t see another rerun for at least six months but it could be much longer.