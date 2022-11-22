Best weapons for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact

The owner of Yae Publishing House and the overseer of the Grand Narukami Shrine is a solid character capable of dealing immense Electro damage when she is built right. One of the most fundamental aspects of building Yae Miko right is ensuring that she has a powerful catalyst equipped because the statistics of her weapon will greatly affect how she performs in battle.

Yae Miko first arrived in the Version 2.5 update of Genshin Impact and was met with a rather mixed reaction. Many players were worried she would be as disappointing as the only other Electro catalyst character in existence, which is the free four-star Lisa, while others had high hopes that she would be an impressive and dynamic recruit.

Ultimately, neither side was entirely right as Yae Miko turned out to be a decent five-star character but not one of the best, and her abilities were certainly deemed powerful but also overly complex. MiHoYo modified some aspects of her character following Yae Miko’s original release and she now exists as a solid recruit better than most four-stars but easily outperformed by most five-stars.

Yae Miko isn’t a bad character by any means and will function well in a team built around her fulfilling a role as the secondary damage dealer. Before adding her to an active team roster, it is important to ensure a weapon is ready to be equipped to her as this is perhaps the most essential aspect of improving her overall performance.

What’s the best weapon for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact?

Yae Miko’s abilities allow her to attack foes from afar utilizing a catalyst, which is a floating weapon that will be at the wielder’s side at all times and allows them to deal out what appears to be magic-based damage.

Catalysts allow characters to deal damage from a solid distance away and function differently from melee weapons, such as claymores or polearms, which must be in close proximity to foes to deal damage. Because damage can only be dealt from a distance away, players must choose Yae Miko’s weapon carefully to ensure that they maximize her capabilities.

Best five-star catalysts for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact

It’s always the best choice to equip a five-star character with a five-star weapon that can match their impressive skillset. A five-star weapon can drastically improve how any character performs but truly helps five-star characters shine.

Kagura’s Verity

One of Genshin’s best catalysts is the five-star Kagura’s Verity from Inazuma. This weapon has the “Kagura Dance of the Sacred Sakura” ability that grants the Kagura Dance effect when the character that is wielding it utilizes an elemental skill.

The Kagura Dance effect increases the elemental skill damage dealt by the character wielding this weapon by an extra 12 percent for 16 seconds. This may stack up to three times and the character will also gain an additional bonus of another 12 percent when all three stacks have been attained.

The power of this weapon, like all other weapons, will increase as the weapon is upgraded.

Skyward Atlas

The “Wandering Clouds” ability of this weapon grants an elemental damage bonus of 12 percent. Normal attacks dealt by the wielder also have a 50 percent chance to earn favor with the clouds which then targets nearby enemies for 15 seconds. The favor will deal 160 percent attack damage to these foes and may occur once every 30 seconds.

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

The Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds is a powerful choice for increasing Yae Miko’s elemental damage output. The “Boundless Blessing” ability of this catalyst increases movement speed by 10 percent.

This ability also grants an elemental damage bonus of eight percent every four seconds. This may stack up to four times and will last until the character either falls in combat or leaves the battlefield.

Best four-star catalysts for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact

Choosing to spend your hard-earned Primogems on a weapon instead of attempting to recruit a five-star character is a difficult choice with so many powerful and intriguing characters available. Thus, many players may find that they need to utilize a lower-star weapon because they lack the Primogems to wish on five-star weapons. Luckily, many four-star catalysts are still solid options and will produce great results.

The Widsith

The Widsith is one of the best and most versatile four-star options available to players. The “Debut” ability of this catalyst randomly grants the wielder one of three unique theme songs every time they take to the battlefield.

If the theme song is Recitative, then attack is increased by 60 percent. Aria: If the theme song is Aria, then all elemental damage is raised by 48 percent.

If the theme song is Aria, then all elemental damage is raised by 48 percent. Interlude: If the theme song is Interlude, then elemental mastery is increased by 240.

Each theme song will last for 10 seconds and a new song may only be gained once every 30 seconds.

Solar Pearl

The “Solar Shine” ability of this catalyst causes normal attack hits to then increase elemental skill and elemental burst damage by 20 percent for six seconds. This also works in reverse, which means that elemental skill and elemental burst hits will also increase normal attack damage by 20 percent for six seconds.

Mappa Mare

This catalyst possesses the “Infusion Scroll” ability that builds elemental damage based on elemental reactions occurring. When an elemental reaction is activated, an eight percent elemental damage bonus is granted for 10 seconds. This can have a maximum of two stacks.

Oathsworn Eye

The Oathsworn Eye catalyst is a great option for Yae Miko, but it was only available for a limited time during the “Three Realms Gateway Offering” event. Players who did attain it during the event will find that the “People of the Faltering Light” ability of this weapon is a solid choice for Yae Miko.

Oathsworn Eye increases energy recharge by 24 percent for 10 seconds after an elemental skill has been utilized.

Yae Miko is currently available with an increased drop rate on her featured “Everbloom Violet” banner. She will be recruitable until Dec. 6 when her banner comes to an end and likely won’t be available again for around six months or more as is usually the case with Genshin Impact characters.