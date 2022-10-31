What is the current Genshin Impact banner? | All current event and weapon banner details

Get to know the latest characters and weapons.

MiHoYo’s ultimate gem, the open-world RPG Genshin Impact, is a colorful game. Not just in terms of the visuals and aesthetics but Genshin Impact also has diversity thanks to the variety of characters that can be used by players.

These characters represent players in their exploration of the vast game areas and environments available in Genshin Impact. But if you want to explore the areas and dominate combat, getting more powerful characters is the key. And you can do this by using Genshin Impact’s gacha system.

Genshin Impact presents these characters through the different banners featured in the game. These banners are time-limited, pumping up the urge for players to get these characters as soon as possible. Alongside the character banners, are the weapon banners, which boost your character’s overall stats.

What is the current Genshin Impact banner?

The current Genshin Impact character banners are the Twriling Lotus, featuring the five-star Hydro character, Nilou, and the rerun of the Secretum Secretorum banner, headlined by the five-star Geo character, Albedo. Both banners also feature four-star characters, namely Xiangling, Barbara, and Beidou.

As for the current weapon banner, the Epitome Invocation banner is still live, featuring the five-star Key of Khaj-Nisut and the four-star Primordial Jade Cutter.

All these banners will run from Oct. 14 until Nov. 2.