Genshin Impact 2022 banner schedule

Which characters are making their debut or returning later this year?

Genshin Impact is known for giving players different experiences through various means. Of course, features are introduced via game updates, which happen from time to time in the game. This includes new regions players can explore and new mechanics.

But alongside new regions and mechanics is probably the part of the game players are often most excited about. These are the game banners, which introduce new playable characters that players are able to draw through the gacha system. There are also re-runs of previous banner characters, allowing more chances for those looking for more combat options for their party.

This year, a number of new banners were introduced in several game updates. But there are still more on their way.

Here’s the 2022 banner schedule for Genshin Impact, including the next banners arriving later this year.

What are the next Genshin Impact banners?

Current Genshin Impact Banners

The current banners available in Genshin Impact are Twilight Arbiter and Ballad in Goblets. The first one features the five-star Electro-type, Cyno, as well as other four-star characters, namely candace, Sayu, and Kuki Shinobu. While the second is the rerun of the Anemo archon and five-star character, Venti, as well as the same four-star characters from Twilight Arbiter.

Both of these banners were available from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.

Past 2022 Genshin Impact Banners

Here are the past Genshin Impact banners that debuted this year:

Genshin Impact 2.4

First Phase – Xiao, Shenhe, Yun Jin, Ningguang, and Chongyun

Second Phase – Zhong-Li, Ganyu, Beidou, Xingqiu, Yanfei

Genshin Impact 2.5

First Phase – Yae Miko, Diona, Fischl, Thoma

Second Phase – Raiden Shogun, Kokomi, Kujou Sara, Bennett, Xinyan

Genshin Impact 2.6

First Phase – Ayato, Venti, Xiangling, Yun Jin, Sucrose

Second Phase – Ayaka

Genshin Impact 2.7

First Phase – Yelan, Xiao, Yanfei, Noelle, Barbara

Second Phase – Arataki Itto, Kuki Shinobu, Chongyun, Gorou

Genshin Impact 2.8

Kazuha, Klee, Heizou, Yoimiya, Xinyan, Fischl

Genshin Impact 3.0

Tighnari, Collei, Dori, Dendro Traveler, Zhongli, Kokomi, Ganyu

Next 2022 Genshin Impact Banners

As for the remaining 2022 Genshin Impact Banners, you can refer to the list below:

Genshin Impact 3.2 (Nov. 2)

Kusanali, other characters TBD

Genshin Impact 3.3 (Dec. 7)