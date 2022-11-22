Yae Miko Farming Guide: Best ways to farm Yae Miko level up, Talent, and Ascension materials in Genshin Impact

The five-star Electro Catalyst character Yae Miko has returned for her first-ever rerun in Genshin Impact’s Version 3.2 update. Many players are likely now attaining the kitsune character and seeking the best ways to go about building her up and gathering her Talent and Ascension materials.

Wishing on a featured five-star in Genshin Impact and actually being lucky enough to obtain them is extremely exciting and will likely lead to players wanting to jump into battle with their new recruit right away. Obtaining a five-star character, however, is only the first step towards being successful in battle and players won’t see success from their shiny new five-star character until they put in the work to actually build their abilities up by collecting their Talent and Ascension materials.

Collecting the required materials for any Teyvat character is certainly one of the most laborious aspects of Genshin Impact’s gameplay, but it is also one of the most rewarding as players will see the effects of the hard work and watch their characters shine. Yae Miko is a character who especially requires some hard work, and players will thus want to know how the best ways to go about leveling her up.

Yae Miko farming guide in Genshin Impact

Gathering the right weapons and artifacts is incredibly important for raising Yae Miko’s potential, but so too is focusing on simply leveling her up. This is done by ascending the Electro character and raising the level of her talents.

All Ascension Materials for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact

To raise Yae Miko to the maximum Ascension level, players will need to gather a total of 420,000 Mora, 46 Dragonheir’s False Fin, one Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, nine Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, nine Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, six Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone, 168 Sea Ganoderma, 18 Old Handguard, 30 Kageuchi Handguard, and 36 Famed Handguard.

This is quite a lot of materials, but they are broken down across each individual Ascension level.

Players will need to gather 20,000 Mora, one Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, three Sea Ganoderma, and three Old Handguard. Ascension to level two: Players will need to gather 40,000 Mora, three Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, two Dragonheir’s False Fin, 10 Sea Ganoderma, and 15 Old Handguard.

Where to get Vajrada Amethyst in Genshin Impact

This special material is the Electro gem that every Electro character will require an abundance of. It comes in four different types:

Vajrada Amethyst Sliver: This is the two-star rarity version of this character Ascension Material.

All types of this character Ascension Material are one of the most essential Genshin Impact resources. Players can obtain all levels of Vajrada Amethyst in quite a few different ways.

Normal and Weekly bosses: Players can obtain this material by taking on different elite enemies. Normal bosses: Vajrada Amethyst can be obtained from the Coral Defenders, Electro Hypostasis, Electro Regisvine, Primo Geovishap, and Thunder Manifestation. Weekly bosses: Vajrada Amethyst can be obtained from Beneath the Dragon-Queller (Azhdaha), Confront Stormterror (Dvalin), End of the Oneiric Euthymia (Raiden Shogun/Ei), Enter the Golden House (Tartaglia/Childe), and Joururi Workshop (Scaramouche).

Players can obtain this material by taking on different elite enemies. Alchemy: Players can utilize the Alchemy function to convert other types of gems into Vajrada Amethyst. This will also require players to utilize Dust of Azoth alongside the gem for the conversion process to work.

Players can utilize the Alchemy function to convert other types of gems into Vajrada Amethyst. This will also require players to utilize Dust of Azoth alongside the gem for the conversion process to work. Crafting: Lower levels of Vajrada Amethyst can be combined and crafted into higher ones at any crafting station.

Lower levels of Vajrada Amethyst can be combined and crafted into higher ones at any crafting station. Souvenir Shops: The Souvenir Shop in Mondstadt, which is run by Marjorie, and the one in Liyue, which is owned by Xingxi, both sell Vajrada Amethyst. It can be purchased with Anemo Sigils on Mondstadt and Geo Sigils in Liyue.

The Souvenir Shop in Mondstadt, which is run by Marjorie, and the one in Liyue, which is owned by Xingxi, both sell Vajrada Amethyst. It can be purchased with Anemo Sigils on Mondstadt and Geo Sigils in Liyue. Commission bonus rewards: Upon successfully completing all four of the daily commissions and talking to Katheryne to claim rewards, players will be granted two random bonus rewards. These two rewards will always be character Ascension Materials and thus always have a chance of being Vajrada Amethyst.

Upon successfully completing all four of the daily commissions and talking to Katheryne to claim rewards, players will be granted two random bonus rewards. These two rewards will always be character Ascension Materials and thus always have a chance of being Vajrada Amethyst. Parametric Transformer: This special device, which can be gained by completing the “Tianqiu Treasure Trail” world quest, can be utilized by players to convert items into something else. There are many possible rewards from utilizing this device with one being various pieces from the Vajrada Amethyst set.

This special device, which can be gained by completing the “Tianqiu Treasure Trail” world quest, can be utilized by players to convert items into something else. There are many possible rewards from utilizing this device with one being various pieces from the Vajrada Amethyst set. Special events: Genshin Impact regularly has limited-time special events that feature exclusive item shops and currencies only available for short periods of time. These shops regularly feature the various levels of Vajrada Amethyst, although the Vajrada Amethyst Sliver is the most common one.

Where to get Dragonheir’s False Fin in Genshin Impact

This special Ascension Material can only be obtained by taking on the Coral Defenders in Enkanomiya. The Coral Defenders are a normal boss and can thus be taken on over and over as long as players wait a few minutes for it to respawn and have enough Original Resin to claim its rewards.

Where to get Sea Ganoderma in Genshin Impact

Yae Miko requires an Inazuman local specialty for Ascension, which is Sea Ganoderma. This unique plant can be found scattered around the ocean shores throughout the Electro region.

The best area to farm lots of Sea Ganoderma for Yae Miko is around the Tatarasuna region and the Kujou Encampment. However, it can also be found in quite a few other areas around Inazuma and a few are even present in Enkanomiya.

Those looking to obtain as much of this material as possible can also buy five more from Obata, who can be found in Ritou, Inazuma. Players can also grow their own Sea Ganoderma in their Serenitea Pot’s Orderly Meadow if they have purchased this asset from Tubby.

Where to get Handguard in Genshin Impact

The Handguard material that players will need a plethora of to ascend Yae Miko comes in three rarity types:

Old Handguard: This is the one-star version of the Ascension Material.

This material can only be obtained from around Inazuma. Players will need to track down Nobushi or Kairagi and successfully defeat them to obtain this resource. Jinren Island is an especially good location to find many of these foes at once, but players will get the best results from utilizing the tracking function of their Adventurer’s Journal to consistently locate where these foes can be found.

All Talent Materials for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact

Raising Yae Miko’s various talents will increase the effectiveness of each of her unique talents.

To fully raise one talent, players will need a total of 1,652,500 Mora, three Teachings of Light, 21 Guide to Light, 38 Philosophies of Light, six Old Handguard, 22 Kageuchi Handguard, 31 Famed Handguard, one Crown of Insight, and six The Meaning of Aeons.

Where to get Teachings of Light in Genshin Impact

All levels of Teachings of Light can be obtained from the Violet Court Domain in Inazuma. They are only available on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays so players will want to make sure they are farming as many of them as they can during these days.

Where to get The Meaning of Aeons in Genshin Impact

Players can only obtain The Meaning of Aeons by taking on the Raiden Shogun in the End of the Oneiric Euthymia Trounce Domain. Those struggling to get this material can also utilize the Alchemy function to convert either the Mudra of the Malefic General or the Tears of the Calamitous God into The Meaning of Aeons by combining them with one Dream Solvent.

Where to get Crown of Insight in Genshin Impact

The rarest and most precious material in all of Teyvat is the Crown of Insight. As of November 2022, only 28 of these resources have ever been available for players to attain.

10 Crowns of Insight are permanently attainable through numerous Teyvat offerings. One can be obtained by raising the Frostbearing Tree to level 11. Five can be obtained by raising the Sacred Sakura to levels five, 15, 25, 35, and 45. One can be obtained by raising the Lumenstone Adjuvant to level four. Three can be obtained by raising the Tree of Dreams to levels five, 15, and 25.

One Crown of Insight is currently available for a limited amount of time as a purchasable reward in the “Fabulous Fungus Frenzy” event.

17 Crowns of Insight were available for a limited time in previous Genshin Impact special events.

Outside of the select 10 Crowns of Insight that are permanently available to players, the best method of gathering this material is to always participate in limited-time events because many of them have featured this rare material as a reward.