When does the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event in Genshin Impact end?

A new special event type has arrived in the world of Teyvat called the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event. The gameplay style and mechanics of the Genshin Impact event are being compared to the hit game Pokémon Go as players are tasked with capturing fungi, training them, and them competing in duels.

While many of Genshin’s special events are reruns or twists on old events that players are already familiar with, the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event is a refreshingly new event that allows players to participate in a rather silly but fun event. Throughout Genshin Impact’s main storyline, players are regularly tasked with saving all of Teyvat and fighting evil constantly, so it’s nice to see the Traveler get a break to simply train fungus for fun.

The Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event is packed with content for players to delve into, so those hoping to participate in this special competition will likely want to know how much time they have to jump in before the event comes to a close. Just like all other Genshin events, Fabulous Fungus Frenzy is a limited-time occurrence that is only available to Teyvat travelers for a short period of time.

Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event schedule

Although the Genshin event began on Nov. 10, the entirety of the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event is not available right away. New pieces of the event will be unlocked each day, with the official schedule being the following:

Phase one of the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event begins on Nov. 10.

Phase two of the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event begins on Nov. 11.

Phase three of the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event begins on Nov. 12.

Phase four of the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event begins on Nov. 13.

Phase five of the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event begins on Nov. 14.

The event shop, which is where players can spend the Mushroom Currency and Fungus Medal that they have earned throughout the event on numerous rewards, will be open until Dec. 5.

Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event end date

Even after all phases of the event have been released, players will still have a solid amount of time to jump in on the action since the event will be available for quite some time. The Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event will be available to all players until Nov. 28, 2022.

While players will likely lose their new fungus friends once the event ends, they are at least able to gain a few moments from the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event shop. It is also quite likely the special event could see a sequel in the future due to how positive the community reactions have been surrounding this new event type.