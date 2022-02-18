How to farm Sea Ganoderma in Genshin Impact

The vast world of Teyvat in Genshin Impact is full of unique resources for players to collect. Every character in the game requires a different set of materials to build them up and newly added five-star Electro Catalyst user Yae Miko is the second one to require Sea Ganoderma for Ascension, the other being fellow Inazuman character Kazuha.

Sea Ganoderma is not a newer resource within the game, but the area it first appeared in, the Golden Apple Archipelago, was a special event area that is now inaccessible to players. The material was added back into the game in new areas around Inazuma and later in Enkanomiya. As of now, Sea Ganoderma can only be found in Inazuma and Enkanomiya.

In Inazuma, this resource can be found along the coasts of most Inazuman islands. The specific areas they are found around Inazuma are highlighted below.

Enkanomiya only has a few Sea Ganoderma. But if you’re trying to farm as many as possible, see where you can find them below.

Players who own a Serenitea Pot can also truly farm Sea Ganoderma by purchasing seeds from Tubby and planting them in “A Path of Value: Orderly Meadow.” This process grants eight Sea Ganoderma every 70 hours.

Sea Ganoderma respawns after two days, so if you’re trying to farm the maximum amount possible, head to Inazuma and Enkanomiya to gather it from all of these spots every two days.