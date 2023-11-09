Genshin Impact’s Fontaine finale praised as ‘best’ one yet—and it’s all thanks to Furina

The Version 4.2 update arrived on Nov. 8 and brought an end to Fontaine’s Archon quest in Genshin Impact. This quest is being widely praised among the community as the greatest one yet, and it’s mostly thanks to Furina.

Warning! There are spoilers for Chapter IV Act V of the Archon quest ahead.

A fairly large number of players disliked Fontaine when she was first introduced, but now even her haters are in agreement that she’s the “greatest archon yet”—and she’s technically not even a real Archon.

The finale of Fontaine’s Archon quest featured the grand reveal that Furina was never really an Archon but rather playing the part of one for Focalors to help stop the prophecy from coming true.

Her backstory ended up being incredibly tragic, but Furina’s resolve, determination, and strength won over the entire community in the end and is the very reason most players are in agreement this was the best part of the storyline yet.

One player said this quest was “genuinely the greatest experience” they’ve ever had in Genshin. This same player also said it completely changed how they viewed Furina and they now think “she’s the best Archon we’ve seen to date.”

I have to say the 4.2 Archon Quest is genuinely the greatest experience I've had in Genshin



Furina is known for being eccentric and dramatic, so she amassed many haters from the start. But she’s won almost everyone over with many players even agreeing she is “way better” than the actual Archons despite being human.

“I regret telling people that I first hated her personality,” one player shared. This seems to be a consensus among many who refused to take her seriously at first but now adore her.

Genshin has had five Archon quests tied to the regions we’ve visited so far, but the outpouring of love for Fontaine’s far surpasses anything I’ve previously seen in the community. Everyone seems to be stunned, sad, and in absolute awe of the dev’s work with the Version 4.2 Archon quest and Furina’s entire storyline within it.

“She truly pulled off an unforgettable performance and masquerade, and is now getting the rest she well deserves,” one Traveler said in regards to Furina and the epic conclusion she delivered.

The writing of the Archon quest and Furina’s storyline are so good many players, myself included, ended up crying a bit because of it. Hearing she’d endured so many years alone while having to pretend to be a god while only really being a human, all to save people who hated her was beautifully tragic and peak writing.

One player who said the quest made them cry also believes “Furina is probably the best-written character in Genshin so far” because of it.

Fontaine’s finale certainly pulled at our heartstrings, but in doing so, it reminded a lot of us why we love Genshin so much in the first place.

A Genshin fan said this Archon quest was “easily the best we’ve had” since it reminded them why they love it and also has them “very excited” for what comes next.

Holy shit fontaine's new archon quest is amazing, easily the best we've had. Moments like these remind me why I love genshin so much & it makes me very excited for the future of this game.



Fontaine’s Archon quest was by far my favorite, and it seems like the community feels the same way, so it’s going to be interesting to see what miHoYo does next with the Pyro region of Natlan.