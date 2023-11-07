The Hydro Archon and ruler of Fontaine is Furina, a five-star Sword character in Genshin Impact who is one of the best recruits you can obtain as long as you grant her the right equipment, including strong artifacts.

Unlike many Teyvat recruits, Furina is a very versatile character capable of supplying strong healing, granting Hydro support, and even dishing out impressive damage. Her skillset is so well-rounded she can be a very confusing character to build since there’s so much to balance and consider.

With the right gear, the Hydro Archon will be an amazing and dynamic character capable of flowing between various roles in combat, so here are the best artifacts you can equip Furina with to help her find great success.

What are the best artifacts for Furina in Genshin Impact?

Furina has a very well-rounded and versatile skillset, so it’s tough to build her incorrectly, but the overall best artifacts for Furina are those capable of enhancing her supporting abilities.

The most important statistic to build for Furina through her artifacts is her health points since all of her skills scale directly off them. Hydro damage is another great statistic to boost since it’s useful for raising her effectiveness within her signature element.

If you’ve previously equipped Neuvillette with powerful artifacts, you’re decently prepared to build Furina, as they both require fairly similar gear.

Furina has a mighty crew of sea creatures accompanying her at all times. Image via miHoYo

The overall best artifact set for Furina is the full four-piece Golden Troupe set. Her elemental skill is the most powerful part of her abilities, so building this set is a great way to enhance her overall effectiveness.

Golden Troupe

Two-piece effect: Raises elemental skill damage by 20 percent.

Raises elemental skill damage by 20 percent. Four-piece effect: Boosts elemental skill damage by 25 percent. When the equipping character is not on the battlefield, elemental skill damage is further raised by another 25 percent. This effect ends two seconds after the equipping character arrives on the battlefield.

Boosts elemental skill damage by 25 percent. When the equipping character is not on the battlefield, elemental skill damage is further raised by another 25 percent. This effect ends two seconds after the equipping character arrives on the battlefield. Location: You can obtain this set from the Denouement of Sin Domain in Belleau Region, Fontaine.

The Golden Troupe set is the most simple, straightforward, and powerful way to bolster Furina’s abilities. With this set, her elemental skill can be boosted by up to 70 percent, an incredible buff for her. Furina summons her helpful sea creature friends through her elemental skil,l which is why this is such as strong option for her.

Her three allies are quite powerful and adorable. Image via miHoYo

Another great option for Furina, if you’re looking for a different kind of boost for her, is a Hydro-centric set to enhance elemental damage output. Nymph’s Dream and Heart of Depth are both based on the Hydro element and work well for Furina if you equip them as two-piece sets alongside each other or another strong two-piece set.

While both sets have powerful four-piece effects, neither one really suits Furina’s playstyle, so it’s best to grant her another set alongside either two-piece version instead.

Nymph’s Dream

Two-piece effect: Increases Furina’s Hydro damage by 15 percent.

Increases Furina’s Hydro damage by 15 percent. Four-piece effect: After Furina uses a normal attack, a charged attack, a plunging attack, an elemental skill, or an elemental burst to hit an opponent, a stack of Mirrored Nymph is gained which lasts for eight seconds. Mirrored Nymph can stack up to three times and will trigger one of three different effects depending on how many stacks have been accumulated. If one stack of Mirrored Nymph has been gained, attack is increased by seven percent and Hydro damage is raised by four percent. If two stacks of Mirrored Nymph have been gained, attack is increased by 16 percent and Hydro damage is raised by nine percent. If three stacks of Mirrored Nymph have been gained, attack is increased by 25 percent and Hydro damage is raised by 15 percent.

After Furina uses a normal attack, a charged attack, a plunging attack, an elemental skill, or an elemental burst to hit an opponent, a stack of Mirrored Nymph is gained which lasts for eight seconds. Mirrored Nymph can stack up to three times and will trigger one of three different effects depending on how many stacks have been accumulated. Location: You can obtain this set by taking on the Molten Iron Fortress Domain in Girdle of the Sands, Sumeru.

Heart of Depth

Two-piece effect: Raises Hydro damage by 15 percent.

Raises Hydro damage by 15 percent. Four-piece effect: After an elemental skill is used, normal attack damage and charged attack damage are then raised by 30 percent for 15 seconds.

After an elemental skill is used, normal attack damage and charged attack damage are then raised by 30 percent for 15 seconds. Location: This set is available at the Peak of Vindagnyr Domain in Dragonspine, Mondstadt, or can be crafted through an Artifact Strongbox at a crafting bench.

Her Hydro damage is an important part of her skillset. Image via miHoYo

Since all of Furina’s abilities directly build off her health points, artifact sets like Tenacity of the Millelith and Vourukasha’s Glow are very good options for boosting her overall capabilities. With either set, you’ll only want to use the two-piece version on Furina.

Both sets pair well together or with another set like Nymph’s Dream to boost Hydro damage, or with Ocean-Hued Clam to raise healing effectiveness.

Tenacity of the Millelith

Two-piece effect: Raises Furina’s health points by 20 percent.

Raises Furina’s health points by 20 percent. Four-piece effect: When an elemental skill strikes an opponent, all allies then have their attack boosted by 20 percent. Shield strength is also raised by 30 percent for the next three seconds. This effect can be activated once every 0.5 seconds regardless of whether the equipping character is on the battlefield.

When an elemental skill strikes an opponent, all allies then have their attack boosted by 20 percent. Shield strength is also raised by 30 percent for the next three seconds. This effect can be activated once every 0.5 seconds regardless of whether the equipping character is on the battlefield. Location: You can obtain this artifact set from the Ridge Watch Domain in Bishui Plain, Liyue, or you can craft other artifacts into this set at a crafting bench.

Vourukasha’s Glow

Two-piece effect: Increases health points by 20 percent.

Increases health points by 20 percent. Four-piece effect: Elemental skill and elemental burst damage are raised by 10 percent. When the equipping character takes damage, this increase is then boosted by 80 percent for five seconds. This effect can accumulate up to five stacks with each stack being calculated independently from the rest. The effects this set grants can be activated regardless of whether the equipping recruit is on the battlefield.

Elemental skill and elemental burst damage are raised by 10 percent. When the equipping character takes damage, this increase is then boosted by 80 percent for five seconds. This effect can accumulate up to five stacks with each stack being calculated independently from the rest. The effects this set grants can be activated regardless of whether the equipping recruit is on the battlefield. Location: Taking on the Molten Iron Fortress Domain in Girdle of the Sands, Sumeru will reward you with this set.

She’s by far the most chaotic playable Archon yet. Image via miHoYo

The last viable option for Furina is Ocean-Hued Clam if you want to increase her healing capabilities. She will benefit from either the full four-piece version of this artifact set or just the two-piece version, although I’d recommend only the two-piece on her so you can grab another set to boost her health points or Hydro damage alongside her healing.

Ocean-Hued Clam