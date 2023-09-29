Genshin Impact’s very first playable dragon character is Neuvillette, an extremely powerful Hydro character who wields a catalyst.

Neuvillette is an extremely brutal DPS force capable of fishing out immense damage. But if you want to build him to his truest potential, you need to equip him with the best artifacts Teyvat has available for him.

What are the best artifacts for Neuvillette in Genshin Impact?

The most powerful aspect of Neuvillette’s skillset is his charged attack, so you should primarily focus on equipping him with artifacts that build the damage dealt through this ability. All aspects of his skillset are suited for a DPS role, so the other area to focus on when building him is his general damage output abilities.

Which areas to prioritize most will vary based on your specific Neuvillette build, but generally, you’ll want to focus on raising aspects like critical rate, his health points since his damage output scales off of this, Hydro damage, elemental mastery, and critical damage.

Overall, the absolute best choice for Neuvillette is the Marechaussee Hunter artifact set. Both the two-piece and four-piece versions of this set complement the Hydro character’s unique skillset perfectly and no other option will work as well for a standard Neuvillette DPS build.

Marechaussee Hunter

Two-piece effect: Raises normal and charged attack damage by 15 percent.

Raises normal and charged attack damage by 15 percent. Four-piece effect: When the wearer’s health points are raised or lowered, their critical rate is then raised by 12 percent for five seconds. This effect can be stacked up to three times.

When the wearer’s health points are raised or lowered, their critical rate is then raised by 12 percent for five seconds. This effect can be stacked up to three times. Location: You can obtain this set from the Denouement of Sin Domain located in Belleau Region, Fontaine.

Although the Marechaussee Hunter set is the best choice for Neuvillette overall, there are a few other options you can also consider depending on how you are building your version of him.

He’s a very effective damage dealer. Image via miHoYo

The Wanderer’s Troupe set is a solid option for him if you want to build his potential for elemental reactions and his charged attack.

Wanderer’s Troupe

Two-piece effect: Raises elemental mastery by 80.

Raises elemental mastery by 80. Four-piece effect: Raises charged attack damage by 35 percent when the equipping recruit uses a catalyst or a bow.

Raises charged attack damage by 35 percent when the equipping recruit uses a catalyst or a bow. Location: This set can be obtained by taking on weekly or normal bosses, opening a Domain Reliquary: Tier I box from the Spiral Abyss, or through creating an Artifact Strongbox at any crafting station.

The Heart of Depth set is another viable choice for Neuvillette since it will increase the amount of Hydro damage he dishes out and raise his charged attack and normal attack when an elemental skill is used.

Heart of Depth

Two-piece effect: Increases Hydro damage by 15 percent.

Increases Hydro damage by 15 percent. Four-piece effect: After an elemental skill has been cast, normal attack damage and charged attack damage are increased by 30 percent for 15 seconds.

After an elemental skill has been cast, normal attack damage and charged attack damage are increased by 30 percent for 15 seconds. Location: You can obtain this set from Peak of Vindagnyr Domain in Dragonspine, Mondstadt.

If you want to go all in on Hydro damage, the Nymph’s Dream set pairs great with the Heart of Depth set. You can use the four-piece version of this set on Neuvillette too, but it’s a much more powerful choice to pair it with a different set instead.

Nymph’s Dream

Two-piece effect: Raises Hydro damage by 15 percent.

Raises Hydro damage by 15 percent. Four-piece effect: After normal attacks, charged attacks, plunging attacks, elemental skills, and elemental bursts strike an enemy, one stack of Mirrored Nymph is activated which then lasts for eight seconds. This can stack up to three times and will activate a different effect depending on how many stacks are present. If one stack of Mirrored Nymph is active, attack is raised by seven percent and Hydro damage is increased by four percent. If two stacks of Mirrored Nymph are active, attack is raised by 16 percent and Hydro damage is increased by nine percent. If three stacks of Mirrored Nymph are active, attack is raised by 25 percent and Hydro damage is increased by 15 percent.

After normal attacks, charged attacks, plunging attacks, elemental skills, and elemental bursts strike an enemy, one stack of Mirrored Nymph is activated which then lasts for eight seconds. This can stack up to three times and will activate a different effect depending on how many stacks are present. Location: This set can be obtained by taking on the Molten Iron Fortress Domain in Girdle of the Sands, Sumeru.

Neuvillette’s Hydro cannon created by his elemental skill is ruthless. Image via miHoYo

Since Neuvillette scales off of his total health points, another option to consider for him is building his health points through artifact sets that specifically focus on raising them. To build his maximum health points as much as possible, you can equip Neuvillette with two different two-piece health point sets like Vourukasha’s Glow and Tenacity of the Millelith.

Any sets that increase health points will do, but these are currently the only two you can obtain of a five-star rarity for him. Neither of these sets works well on him at their full four-piece versions, so only equip the two-piece variations of each either alongside each other or another previously mentioned set.

Vourukasha’s Glow

Two-piece effect: Raises health points by 20 percent.

Raises health points by 20 percent. Four-piece effect: With this set equipped, both elemental skill and elemental burst damage are increased by 10 percent. When the wearer takes damage, this boost is then raised by 80 percent for the next five seconds. This effect can stack up to five times and each stack will always be calculated separately from the rest. The effects that this set activates can be triggered regardless of whether the wearer is on the battlefield.

With this set equipped, both elemental skill and elemental burst damage are increased by 10 percent. When the wearer takes damage, this boost is then raised by 80 percent for the next five seconds. This effect can stack up to five times and each stack will always be calculated separately from the rest. The effects that this set activates can be triggered regardless of whether the wearer is on the battlefield. Location: You can obtain this set by visiting the Molten Iron Fortress Domain in Girdle of the Sands, Sumeru.

Tenacity of the Millelith

Two-piece effect: Raises health points by 20 percent.

Raises health points by 20 percent. Four-piece effect: When an elemental skill hits an enemy, all party members have their attack raised by 20 percent, and shield strength is increased by 30 percent for the next three seconds. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5 seconds whether or not the wearer is on the battlefield.

When an elemental skill hits an enemy, all party members have their attack raised by 20 percent, and shield strength is increased by 30 percent for the next three seconds. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5 seconds whether or not the wearer is on the battlefield. Location: This set can be obtained by taking on the Ridge Watch Domain in Bishui Plain, Liyue.

