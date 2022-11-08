Genshin Impact keeps its game fresh with consistent new additions over time. Each update adds a combination of new characters, regions, challenges, quests, and overall fun activities. With the recent addition of the Sumeru region, Genshin Impact now has two opposing biomes in the same location. Half of Sumeru is a desert while the other half is a lush green land thriving with life, making for some interesting interactions during side quests and challenges.

With new regions come new characters and the Sumeru region has already introduced several new characters to the main storyline. The 3.1 update introduced characters like Cyno, Candace, and Nilou to the game while the upcoming 3.2 update is going to introduce Nahida to the game. One of the characters that was introduced in the Sumeru storyline that we know very little of is Dehya, who made her first appearance in chapter III of the Archon quest.

Who is Dehya in Genshin Impact?

Image via miHoYo

From what we know so far, Dehya is a Pyro character who wields a claymore called Old Merc’s Pal. She is first introduced in the “Secret of the Scorching Desert” quest, which is part three of the “Archon Quest Chapter III: Act IV – King Deshret and the Three Magi” overarching questline. While these were the only tidbits of information we knew about Dehya for a while now, recent leaks have revealed some more aspects of her character that we previously did not know of.

Two more things that were confirmed about Dehya through the leaks were her elemental skill and her elemental burst. Firstly, her elemental skill shows her thrusting her claymore into the ground, dealing Pyro damage while applying the element to all affected units in a substantial area of effect. This effect persists, continuing to burn until its buff runs out. Once the buff times out, Dehya pulls her weapon out of the ground and deals even more Pyro damage within a large radius.

Secondly, the leak showed off her elemental burst skill, which is a bit trickier to use optimally. When used, Dehya deals continuous Pyro damage for 3.5 seconds. The damage is dealt over 0.4-second intervals of time throughout the duration of the burst. In addition, the elemental burst also lets Dehya teleport behind her enemies and unleash a massive area of effect Pyro attack that deals a massive amount of additional damage.

So far, this is all the information we have about Dehya. As always, we will keep you posted regarding new characters as we learn more.