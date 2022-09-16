Genshin Impact shares beautiful concept trailer for long-term project with anime studio ufotable

The concept trailer for the long-term project collaboration between Hoyoverse and ufotable for Genshin Impact was released today, showcasing the vast open-world environment animations of the game.

Not much was shared in terms of the actual information of the project, but the visuals showing the massive open-world game areas of Genshin Impact were presented in a more detailed manner, with smoother graphics and critically designed animations. This includes the mountains, seas, and skies where players can explore in the game. The trailer also showed the character’s guide and travel buddy, Paimon, as well as the male and female versions of the Traveler.

The trailer comes after the special Genshin Impact 3.1 Special Program live stream, wherein an anime series based on the game’s story and setting will be worked on by Hoyoverse and ufotable. Its release date is still not yet given, though the only detail we know so far is that this project will be long-term.

The release of the trailer follows the huge update 3.0 for Genshin Impact which went live last month. It introduced the new region of Sumueru, as well as the new Dendro element. Tighnari, the first five-star Dendro-type character in the game also became the banner character when the update arrived, before being replaced by Ganyu’s re-run which is the live limited-time banner beginning last week.

As for ufotable, the studio released some of the most popular anime series in Japan, including Fate/Zero, God Eater, and the different editions of the Demon Slayer series.