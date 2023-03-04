Genshin Impact Windblume Festival 2023 character locations

The second-ever playable installment of Mondstadt’s Windblume Festival has arrived in Genshin Impact’s Version 3.5 update. There is a lot of content for players to delve into during the event, but players might be especially excited about the ability to find their favorite Genshin characters simply hanging around Teyvat.

Outside of quests, the Serenitea Pot, and other special instances, players cannot interact with their favorite characters. Thus, events are always important for players who hope to better understand Teyvat’s wide cast.

The Windblume Festival has only previously occurred once back in Version 1.4 of Genshin. It was a small-scale event then, but now it seems like miHoYo has built it up quite a bit. While not as big or grand as Liyue’s massive Lantern Rite festival, Mondstadt’s special Windblume Festival does seem more packed with content for the Version 3.5 installation of the event.

Following in the footsteps of Liyue’s Lantern Rite festival, Mondstadt’s Windblume Festival has scattered beloved Teyvat characters around the world for players to find. Getting to interact with characters in this manner is fairly rare for Genshin, so players will want to seize the opportunity while they can and enjoy some unique dialogue with their favorite characters.

All character locations in Genshin Impact’s Windblume Festival

After you get through Cyno’s terrible jokes, Sucrose and Collei’s awkward but endearing conversations, and Albedo and Tighnari’s scientific banter during the introductory “A Gathering of Outlanders” quest, you’ll then be able to find some of your favorite characters relaxing around Teyvat.

All of the characters can be interacted with for some special dialogue, so be sure to chat with them once you visit the locations where they are hanging out.

Stormterror’s Lair

Cyno and Mika The five-star Electro Polearm character and the upcoming four-star Cryo Polearm character can be found on the bridge extending from the teleportation point inward to Stormterror’s Lair in Mondstadt. You won’t be able to see them from the teleportation point, so continue walking along the bridge until you find them.



Falcon Coast

Eula, Collei, and Amber The five-star Cryo Claymore character, the four-star Dendro Bow character, and the four-star Pyro Bow character can be found on a small island in Mondstadt’s Falcon Coast region.



Thousand Winds Temple

Albedo and Tighnari The five-star Geo Sword character and the five-star Dendro Bow character are hanging out on a cliff right above the Thousand Winds Temple in Mondstadt.



Sumeru City

Dehya While the five-star Pyro Claymore character is not actually hanging around Mondstadt as players would expect, she is one of the individuals that Cyno called in to help while he is away visiting during the festival in the Anemo region. Dehya can be found in Sumeru but might be missing for players who have utilized the quick start function, those who have not officially met her yet, or if she is involved in another incomplete quest. If Dehya is present, players will find her by the lampost and tree pictured above on one of the pathways in Sumeru City.



Aaru Village

Candace The four-star Hydro Polearm character is also hanging around as an NPC that players can interact with but is instead found in Aaru Village. Like Dehya, Candace may also be missing for some players who started the Windblume event through the quick start function if they have not yet met her officially or if she is busy in another quest that has not been completed. If Candace is present, players will find her with Setaraia, a minor character that appeared in an Archon quest in Aaru Village. Candace is the other character that Cyno called in to keep watch while he is away.



These are all of the characters and the locations where players can find them on the first day of the Windblume Festival. It is possible that they will move around during each day of the event and that new characters could also appear. If this is the case, this guide will be updated with the new locations and new characters.