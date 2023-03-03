6 Genshin Impact characters that have gone the longest without a rerun banner

One of the biggest aspects of Genshin Impact that keeps players always coming back for more is the unique characters that they can obtain. Each new update usually comes with new characters but also reruns of previously released ones for players to obtain.

While Genshin does give every five-star character banner reruns, some of these reruns are more common and frequent than others. There are characters like the five-star Anemo Polearm character Xiao that players joke must be miHoYo’s favorite because of how often he receives reruns but there are also others like the five-star Pyro Polearm character Hu Tao who went well over a year without a banner rerun.

Image via miHoYo

Whether it is based on their unique skillsets, rich storylines, general aesthetic, or powerful skillsets, most Genshin players have at least one if not a few favorite Teyvat characters. But because Genshin comes with a gacha system, it generally takes players quite a lot of time and a massive amount of luck to actually obtain their desired characters.

Because of these many factors, players may find themselves wondering when a particular character that they hope to recruit might become obtainable again. There is no way to predict exactly when Genshin characters will return, but Travelers can take into account which five-star characters have gone the longest without receiving a featured banner rerun because these are the most likely recruits to return with an increased drop rate sometime soon.

The six Genshin Impact characters that are most due for a rerun

The list of characters that have gone the longest without receiving another featured banner run will potentially change with each new Genshin update and will be updated as needed. As of the Version 3.5 update of Genshin, the five-star characters that have gone the longest without receiving a rerun are as follows.

Image via miHoYo

1) Eula

The Cryo Claymore Spindrift Knight from Mondstadt is currently the character that is most due for a featured banner rerun. Eula has only had two runs of her featured “Born of Ocean Swell” banner.

The first banner run, which was her official Teyvat debut, took place from May 18 to June 8 in 2021. Her second run occurred from Nov. 24 to Dec. 14, 2021, and she has been unobtainable since. As of the launch of the Version 3.5 update, Eula has gone 11 patches without a rerun. This equates to one entire year plus two and a half months.

Many players thought that the Cryo character would finally receive a rerun in the Version 3.5 update since it includes a Mondstadt event and Eula is from Mondstadt. The update does not, however, feature her or any other characters from the Anemo region at all and Eula has become even more due for a rerun.

Image via miHoYo

Leaks for the Version 3.6 update of Genshin have suggested that she might finally be receiving a rerun when that update launches. Considering how long it has been, this seems like a strong possibility.

Both the five-star Cryo Sword character Kamisato Ayaka and the five-star Cryo Polearm character Shenhe were right behind Eula with seven patches for Kamisato Ayaka and nine patches for Shenhe as of the Version 3.4 update, but now that they have been unveiled for the second half of the version 3.5 update, they passed Eula on the waiting list and left the Cryo character behind.

2) Klee

The tiny Pyro bundle of pure chaos is the second character that has gone the longest without receiving a rerun of her featured banner. Klee’s “Sparkling Steps” banner has gone six patches without a rerun with the last time she was available being from July 13 to Aug. 2, 2022.

Image via miHoYo

Although Klee is certainly among the characters that are most due for a rerun sometime soon since she is now a bit beyond the usual six-month minimum, there is currently no speculation as to when she will actually receive one. It is possible that she could appear in Version 3.6, Version 3.7, or one of the Sumeru updates thereafter, but it is also quite possible that she will not return until one of the Version 4.0 updates for the Hydro region of Fontaine release.

3) Kaedehara Kazuha

The wandering samurai from Inazuma is right next to Klee in terms of how long it has been since he received a rerun banner. Kazuha’s “Leaves in the Wind” banner last ran at the same time as Klee’s from July 13 to Aug. 2, 2022.

This means the five-star Anemo Sword character is also due for a rerun after waiting for six patches to receive one. While Klee has not been speculated for the near future banners, Kazuha has.

Image via miHoYo

Predicting rerun banners has always been the least reliable area of the Genshin leak community, but most within it have placed him as having a rerun sometime before the waves of Version 3.0 Sumeru updates come to an end. This would likely place him in Version 3.7 or beyond but he could potentially not return until early summer.

4) Zhongli

The Geo Archon of Liyue is next on the roster of characters that are most due for a return. Zhongli’s featured “Gentry of Hermitage” banner last ran from Aug. 24 to Sept. 9, 2022.

The five-star Geo Polearm character has thus gone five patches without another banner run. This equates to nearly six months which is generally the minimum amount of time that players can expect Genshin characters to go before they move back to being a potential rerun banner character once again.

Image via miHoYo

Zhongli is a highly dynamic and powerful recruit that truly lives up to his status as a god of Teyvat. Genshin also seems to be lacking in Geo characters, especially five-star ones, and Zhongli is easily the best character overall who wields this element in addition to simply being one of Genshin’s best characters.

Because of how unique a recruit Zhongli is, many players may be waiting for the opportunity to add him to their roster. Luckily, many leaks have already surfaced that seem to indicate that he will arrive in a rerun sometime soon before the waves of Version 3.0 updates are replaced by those for Version 4.0 Fontaine update that is arriving later this year.

5) Ganyu

The five-star Cryo Bow character Ganyu is right next to Zhongli sitting at five patches since her last banner rerun. Ganyu’s “Adrift in the Harbor” banner took place immediately after Zhongli’s and ran from Sept. 9 to Sept. 27, 2022.

The Cryo archer has been waiting just over five months for a rerun. Generally, players can expect that miHoYo will not rerun characters until at least six months have passed. There have also, however, been many exceptions to this general rule which means that Ganyu is either due for a rerun soon or may receive one even sooner than players expect.

Image via miHoYo

Ganyu is another character that has not surfaced at all among leaks or speculation for rerun banners taking place in the near future. This may mean that it will be a while before the Cryo character returns to Teyvat once more.

6) Sangonomiya Kokomi

Kokomi’s last banner rerun took place alongside Ganyu’s and thus also ran from Sept. 9 to Sept. 27, 2022. The five-star Hydro Catalyst character has been unobtainable for just over five months and five patches which means that she is due for a rerun soon.

The Hydro character is one of Genshin’s most versatile and helpful recruits because she fits well within almost any team lineup thanks to her dynamic Hydro skillset. She has only had three banner runs so far which means that many players have likely missed out on obtaining her but hope to in the future.

Image via miHoYo

While Kokomi is due for a rerun, she has not been among the leaked or speculated banners for the near future just yet. But with the Hydro region of Fontaine looming on the horizon and Kokomi being one of Genshin’s best Hydro recruits, it seems like a solid assumption that she will at least receive a rerun before the region officially launches.

It is likely that Fontaine will bring powerful new Hydro recruits into the game which will make Kokomi an even more wanted recruit thanks to the double element bonus that players can obtain through elemental resonance. Thus, players can likely expect to see her return in either a later Version 3.0 update or perhaps as the rerun banner alongside whichever new character is the first one released for Version 4.0.

Image via miHoYo

Beyond five patches, the other characters that have gone a while without a rerun sit at four patches or fewer and thus likely have a while to go before they actually are on miHoYo’s radar for a rerun.

But since they may move up when the next Genshin update launches or may suddenly appear even before those that have been waiting longer for a rerun, players may still want to note that the five-star recruits that have gone four patches without a rerun are the five-star Anemo Bow character Venti, the five-star Hydro Sword character Nilou, and the five-star Geo Sword character Albedo.