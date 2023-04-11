Genshin Impact Wriothesley leaks: Star rarity, element, weapon type, and more

Because of how massive Genshin Impact’s playable character roster is and because it is continuously expanding, there are always future characters looming on the horizon. These characters are regularly uncovered by the Genshin leak community far in advance as is the case with the mysterious Wriothesley.

Although he was first believed to be one and the same as the Mondstadt character Varka, this confusion has since been cleared up. Based on the leaks that have surfaced, these two seem to be drastically different in just about every regard although they might end up wielding the same element.

Image via miHoYo

Related: 18 best Serenitea Pot Replica ID codes for America in Genshin Impact

Genshin’s character roster has about half the amount of male playable characters as it does female playable characters, which is why the community is always especially excited by the prospect of more male recruits. Wriothesley is suspected to be from an upcoming regional expansion that is quite a few months away, but the leak community has already uncovered some key details about him.

All Wriothesley leaks in Genshin Impact

Wriothesley’s arrival is likely many months away, so Travelers should remember that all details surrounding him could change drastically before he officially releases. This character seems to still be undergoing development and is thus very subject to change.

Who is Wriothesley in Genshin Impact?

Wriothesley is an upcoming character who is believed to hail from the Hydro region of Fontaine. Based on some now-deleted leaks that players have discussed on Reddit, he might be Fontaine’s prison warden.

Nothing else is known about Wriothesley’s personality or backstory so far, but more are certain to arise as miHoYo continues to develop him.

Will Wriothesley be playable in Genshin Impact?

Although it has not been confirmed by miHoYo, all leaks that have arisen for Wriothesley mark him as a playable recruit, which means that it is highly likely he will be. Those who uncover leaks are almost always easily able to tell whether a future character will be playable or not and are usually upfront if there is even the slightest chance that they might not be, but for Wriothesley there has been no debate about him being playable, which is a solid sign for Travelers hoping to add him to their rosters.

What element is Wriothesley in Genshin Impact?

Wriothesley currently wields a Cryo Vision, but this is very subject to change as is always the case with Genshin characters. A prime example of this process is the Dendro character Kirara whose original design featured a Geo Vision.

What is Wriothesley’s weapon type in Genshin Impact?

No weapon type has been confirmed for this character just yet, but based on his rumored appearance many speculate he will wield a claymore. His weapon will likely be officially uncovered by the community sometime before his release date.

What rarity is Wriothesley in Genshin Impact?

Current Fontaine leaks suggest there are two five-star male characters on the roster. Lyney is almost certainly believed to be one of them and no others have surfaced so far, which might mean Wriothesley will also be a five-star unit.

Where is Wriothesley from in Genshin Impact?

Wriothesley is believed to reside within the Hydro region of Fontaine, which will be released in Version 4.0. But this does not necessarily mean he also hails from there as it is possible that Wriothesley moved there from somewhere else. Players will likely have to wait until they meet him in Teyvat to find out for sure.

CN name is 莱欧斯利

EN name is Wriothesley



He has fontane vision shape.



I very much doubt it's Varka https://t.co/JTEyo8n3Qh — Mero (@merlin_impact) March 15, 2023

What does Wriothesley look like in Genshin Impact?

This character is believed to have an overall black and red-themed look and was called an “emo Tartaglia” by one reputable member of the leak community who has seen what he looks like. There has been a lot of confusion among the Genshin community as Wriothesley and Varka were confused as the same person for a while.

During this time, members of the leak community believed Wriothesley was a file name for Varka much like Momoka was a file name for Kirara. This was, however, eventually cleared up as reputable leaks arose for both characters and it thus become clear they were different.

Varka is a Mondstadt character who has had many leaks surface for him too but all of them indicate he is vastly different looking and has a more rugged and wolf-based design while Wriothesley is believed to look more like Tartaglia. Regular Genshin players also know Varka hails from Mondstadt as he placed the Knights of Favonius in Jean’s care and it would thus be strange if he had a Fontaine Vision.

Before the distinction between the two was made, many players shared artwork based on the descriptions of him that surfaced for leakers to rate. The following artwork says that it is Varka but was actually based on details for Wriothesley instead. A prominent member of the leak community rated this artwork fairly high in terms of accuracy to the character.

Thank you for his best art🤗

I don't know if this is an accurate evaluation that can be expressed in numbers but it's 7.5-8/10.



red tie is outside👔 — 往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 (@HutaoLover77) March 15, 2023

But while this design was rated highly by one prominent leaker, another reputable leaker disagreed and said it is “too early” to truly know what he will end up looking like.

Apologies–this is about the one currently labelled Wriothesley, previously mistaken for Varka.



– IT — SYP SIDE ACCOUNT ✧ 😴 (@SpendYourPrimos) March 16, 2023

While it is certainly too soon to say this is definitely what Wriothesley will end up looking like, another leaker gave a fairly high rating to another depiction of the character that looks similar to the other one. At the very least, Genshin players seem to be on track with what this recruit currently looks like even though his appearance is subject to change before he debuts.

When will Wriothesley release in Genshin Impact?

There is no official release date for Wriothesley just yet because he has not been officially announced by miHoYo. Since he is rumored to be a Fontaine character, however, it is highly likely he won’t release until sometime after Version 4.0 has debuted.

This means Wriothesley is at least several months away if not more. He could also be a character who does not release at any point in 4.0 and instead debuts during a return event to the region later, which would mean he could also be years away. Since information about him has already surfaced, his release being years away is rather unlikely but not impossible.

Players will know for sure when he is debuting when miHoYo shares his official splash art across its social pages. This always indicates the character is set to arrive in the next Version update.

Much about this mysterious future playable character remains unclear since he is still in development and likely many months away from being released. As new information arises, it will be added here.