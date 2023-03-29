18 best Serenitea Pot Replica ID codes for America in Genshin Impact

When people talk about Genshin Impact, the rich combat and complex characters are usually regarded as the focus of the RPG. But Genshin’s immensely detailed world of Teyvat has many unique features that are often overlooked such as the decorative Serenitea Pot system.

After completing the “A Teapot to Call Home: Part I” world quest, players will be gifted a teapot that they can visit at any point. It functions as their portable home since they spend so much time on the go around Teyvat and can be decorated however players see fit.

Screengrab via miHoYo

The Serenitea Pot has a massive amount of items to choose from and Travelers continue to utilize them in unique ways. While this gameplay system is beloved by many, other players may find that it is not quite for them and that they would instead enjoy placing other Travelers’ creations within their own teapot.

Luckily, the Serenitea Pot has a special replication system that players can use to import the best Serenitea Pot designs out there into their own portable homes. The one big flaw with this system is that players can only download codes that are from the same server region that they play in which is why Travelers playing from America might be searching for codes that they can utilize.

Best Serenitea Pot codes for America in Genshin Impact

These Serenitea Pot codes can only be can by players that are enjoying Genshin from the United States. Depending on the individual that is sharing the code, players might see “NA,” “US,” or “America” listed as the correct server, but all of these apply to the same server region of America for Genshin.

1) The Secret Teaparty

The creator behind this teapot design was inspired by the story of the Hexenzirkel that was shared during the 2023 installment of Mondstadt’s Windblume festival. Players can have their own magical tea party here either by inviting their friends to visit or by placing various beloved Teyvat characters around as companions.

Replica ID: 116589882707

2) Verdant Veranda

If the extremely lush aesthetic of Sumeru is something that you wish to carry into your Serenitea Pot, this Verdant Veranda is the perfect addition for you. This creation comes with a few stunning balconies overlooking the greenery and even has space for one companion so that you can enjoy the breathtaking view with your favorite Genshin character.

Replica ID: 99386652836

3) Kiki’s Delivery Service Okino house

Any Studio Ghibli fan that also loves Genshin has likely come across the vast number of creations inspired by the beloved cartoon studio for the Serenitea Pot. One of the most popular builds is the stunning house from Kiki’s Delivery Service, but since codes for those on the American server tend to be the most difficult to find, players might be struggling to find one that they can actually place.

Luckily, one creator has taken on the daunting task of recreating the iconic house for those joining the world of Teyvat from America.

Replica ID: 138092908115

4) Castle of Flowers

The vibrant flowers that are found around Teyvat are one of the most important details that help bring the world to life. Thanks to one Traveler, players can enjoy all of Teyvat’s best flora while living within a colorful castle bursting with blooming flowers.

Replica ID: 39299575370

5) Greenery Haven

This lush design was originally designed by a creator named Genshin Asriel but then recreated by IIGRAYII so that Genshin players in America could also utilize it. Most Serenitea Pot Replica IDs tend to be created for the Asia server, so a common pattern is that American creators create a copy of them and credit the original designer.

Replica ID: 65042756967

Screengrab via Genshin Asriel on YouTube

6) The Colosseum

This player decided to get inspired by a real structure and modeled their creation after the Colosseum in Rome. They were able to combine various furniture pieces in an extremely unique way since none of the options within the Serenitea Pot fit the aesthetic of the ancient structure on their own and yet this individual somehow managed to piece them together in a way that echoes the actual Colosseum quite well.

Replica ID: 39271407221

7) Coastal Auberge

The same individual that created the previously mentioned Sumeru-inspired Verdant Veranda decided to create something similar in Mondstadt’s style. The result is a massive Mondstadt resort that is rich with detail.

Replica ID: 107976587428

8) Emerald Peak Garden

A winding stone path, a relaxing hot spring, and overgrown greenery everywhere make for a peaceful garden build that will complement any player’s Serenitea Pot. This garden build packs a lot of tiny details into a smaller area which makes for a truly impressive build that is so comprehensive it could easily blend out in the world of Teyvat.

Replica ID: 9196025215

9) Windward Manor

While exterior designs seem to be the most recognized among the Genshin community, there are also many impressive interior designs that players can apply to their mansions. This Windward Manor design features immense clutter and detail all throughout the space for an overall design that truly feels lived in.

Replica ID: 13519345514

10) The Hidden Library, Alhaitham’s Retreat

This interior design is called the Hidden Library and is also a retreat that was designed for the five-star Dendro Sword character Alhaitham. The creator behind this design said that they were inspired by the forest-themed restaurant called Rainforest Cafe and a library from their hometown.

The individual that crafted this creation also shared two different Replica ID codes that players can choose from. The first one is standard and includes only assets that players can purchase within Tubby’s Serenitea Pot store while the second has limited-time assets that were obtainable during various special events.

Replica ID: 34966333849

Replica ID with limited-time furnishings: 30671366553

11) Azure Garden

This stunning design features a palace that is shrouded by luminescent blue trees and illuminated by flowery lights. The Dendro region of Sumeru is mostly known for its lush greenery, but this Traveler’s usage of the Sumeru building parts has resulted in an entirely otherworldly creation.

Replica ID: 17786404243

Image via Fieryphoenix on HoYoLAB

12) Maple Royal City and Eternity Palace

To fully apply this design, players will need to utilize two different Replica ID codes within the same general area. This player created a magnificent area inspired by Inazuma’s architecture.

The first part of this creation is the city which has a few little shop fronts and hangout spots. Players can then proceed onwards to the glorious Eternity Palace which is a great location for them to place their Inazuman home.

Maple Royal city Replica ID: 107980534698

Eternity Palace Replica ID: 103685567402

Screengrab via Ginwa’s Teapot on YouTube

13) Seaside Village

If your characters are looking for a tropical getaway then this design is the perfect one for you. It features an expansive resort-like area complete with a beachy lighthouse. The overall design mixes Sumeru’s architecture with a more coastal and relaxed look that fits perfectly within the Cool Isle realm layout.

Replica ID: 39269439320

Image via Bolshoyshevik on HoYoLAB

14) Hangout Pit

This small but detailed design is a fun way to make your teapot look extremely unique. The creator behind this design flattened out the general area with rock pieces and carved out a small pit area for players to hang out in.

The final result is a very cozy and detailed space perfect for hanging out with other Travelers or playable characters as companions.

Replica ID: 60730073313

15) City of Star Rail

This creation has a very steampunk-like feel even though it is composed of mostly Mondstadt assets. The most impressive part is the custom-made train station that has a train parked at it. There is no train object that players can utilize which means that this Traveler constructed it entirely by hand through by placing numerous smaller pieces together.

Replica ID: 9221251479

Screengrab via Iheartyoshi on YouTube

16) Double-sided Flower Shop

If grandiose creations aren’t the kind of builds you want to add to your teapot, there are also many smaller designs out there that will sit nicely next to whatever else you create. These tend to be more difficult to find, but there are many stunning ones like the double-sided flower shop.

The original creator behind this kind of design is MonikaM but another creator named caliburn compiled the general look of it and made it available for American players.

Replica ID: 65025045093

17) Scorching Abode and Hidden Garden

This exterior design features a meeting between the more green and lush side of Sumeru with the rough and sandy desert areas of the region. They work together to form a unique residence that also boasts a luminescent hidden garden area.

Replica ID: 125179817299

18) Lush and Practical street

If you are searching for a space that is both aesthetically pleasing and practical, then this Mondstadt-style area is the perfect addition to your Serenitea Pot. The player behind this design meticulously crafted a packed street area that looks lively and also features a cooking station, a forging table, and a crafting bench making it an appealing design in every regard.

Replica ID: 13488462120