Next era of Genshin Impact laid out in huge Fontaine character dump

The release of Genshin Impact‘s next region Fontaine is fast approaching, and the first trailer from July 3 revealed a dozen characters many players already want to spend their Primos on.

The trailer, named Overture: The Final Feast, hinted at the main story encompassing the player’s adventures through Fontaine, the Hydro region inspired by France and Europe

The video showed what the story will revolve around in the next Genshin cycle, with who seem to be the main protagonist (Neuvilette) and antagonist (Arlecchino), as well as countless key characters who could be upcoming five-star or four-star releases.

Players are now obsessed with those characters, pondering on who they’re going to try to pull in the future.

Most of them have already surfaced in leaks or were already shown through other pieces of content from the game, but it still revealed some new information.

English Voice Actors were showcased for those characters, and the teaser hinted at what their abilities could be as playable characters. Players are also likely to meet them all through the game’s story as NPCs. Here is the list of characters included in the Overture Teaser:

Freminet

Egeria

Lyney

Lynette

Navia

Charlotte

Wriothesley

Sigewinne

Clorinde

“The Knave” Arlecchino

Furina

Neuvillette

Although most of those characters appeared in leaks previously, there’s still no indication of which ones are expected to release the earliest into the 4.0 cycle. In any case, the fans’ reactions to the trailer were overwhelmingly positive.

“Gawd damn, the designs in Fontaine are top-notch. I’m hyped,” wrote the top-voted comment in the video’s official Reddit thread. “I thought I’ll only get to gacha for 2-3 characters at most like on Sumeru, but Fontaine’s cast is stacked,” read another.

I’m now regretting spending all of my Primogems to try and get Kazuha with his rerun, as I discover so many promising characters who are coming with Fontaine. You might also want to start saving now, except if you’re truly committed to getting Eula, Klee, Kokomi, or the Wanderer, who are all getting a rerun in Patch 3.8’s banners.

Many players were less active in Genshin due to slow updates as we approached the end of the Sumeru era and the release of another HoYoverse title Honkai: Star Rail in May. But the community is likely to regain some life with the introduction of Fontaine later this summer.

When will Fontaine release in Genshin Impact?

According to leaks, Patch 3.8, which will release on July 5, will be the last update from the Sumeru era. That means the next one to hit live servers will likely introduce Fontaine and the 4.0 Genshin cycle.

Its release date is set for Aug. 16, according to HoYo’s usual patch schedule —but an official time window has yet to be confirmed by the developer.

