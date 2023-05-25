Genshin Impact Charlotte leaks: Star rarity, element, release date, and more

Genshin Impact’s massive Fontaine update is on the horizon for the imminent future now, and with it, so is the arrival of many new playable characters. One prospective character is Charlotte, a Fontaine native who is a key NPC in the Version 3.7 update but has had many leaks surface suggesting she will become recruitable in the future.

Charlotte is an important character in the upcoming “Duel! The Summoners’ Summit!” Genius Invokation TCG event, which is the major event and the primary focus of the Version 3.7 update. Players are likely to learn more about Charlotte when the event officially begins, but some details about her have already emerged.

Image via miHoYo

Related: 12 best Genshin Impact ships (non-canon)

Since Charlotte is one of the first characters players have met from the Hydro region of Fontaine, most Travelers likely have many questions about her. Luckily, the Genshin leak community has already uncovered a lot of information about her so players can get to know her better and have their burning questions answered.

All Charlotte leaks in Genshin Impact

Although the Genshin insider community is known for being extremely reliable, players should still keep in mind that all information is extremely subject to change as miHoYo is always actively developing the game. As new information surrounding Charlotte surfaces or if any details are changed, all updates will be reflected here.

Image via miHoYo

Who is Charlotte in Genshin Impact?

Charlotte is currently only an NPC character appearing in Genshin’s Version 3.7 “Duel! The Summoners’ Summit!” Genius Invokation TCG-focused event. She is a journalist for Fontaine’s newspaper, which is called The Steambird, and hails from the Hydro region.

During the upcoming TCG event, Charlotte will appear around to cover the event as it unfolds and players will be able to officially meet and interact with her. She’s likely serving as a transitional character there to help get players ready to set off to the Hydro region of Fontaine.

Will Charlotte be playable in Genshin Impact?

Although Charlotte first appeared as an NPC, many details point to her becoming a playable character in the future. The most prominent one is that she appears as a featured character on the official artwork for the Version 3.7 update.

Image via miHoYo

So far, every character that has appeared in the main promotional artwork has become playable soon afterward with the singular exception of the Fatui Harbinger Il Dottore, who was a part of the Version 3.1 artwork. He is still highly likely to become playable in the future as Teyvat’s main storyline develops but has likely not become one just yet as he is still evil.

With the other Fatui Harbingers that have become playable, which are Tartaglia (Childe) and Wanderer (Scaramouche), players had to get on good terms with them before they became playable recruits. Il Dottore is currently still quite a villain, so this is likely why he hasn’t become playable. But since they’re iconic to the world of Teyvat, most players speculate that all of the Fatui Harbingers will eventually be recruitable.

Based on this, Charlotte’s appearance in the promotional artwork is extremely significant. Another factor that points toward her becoming a playable unit in the future is her general design. NPC units rarely have bold, colorful, and detailed appearances, but Charlotte has all the makings of a playable recruit due to how unique she looks.

The trailer for the Version 3.7 update also gave Charlotte quite some time in the spotlight, which is not normal for an NPC character. She also has a Vision, so with all of these factors combined, it is almost certain that Charlotte will become playable in the future.

In addition to all of this, one of the most reliable members of the Genshin leak community also said she will become playable in the future.

In 3.7 will be a TCG related event that bring the release of Archon TCG cards, we will also see a brand new Fontaine journalist character who will be playable further in the future. — Mero (@merlin_impact) March 30, 2023

What is Charlotte’s element in Genshin Impact?

Although Charlotte’s element has not been directly confirmed by miHoYo just yet, the Genshin community noticed she has a Vision strapped to her leg. This Vision is for the Cryo element, which further backs her becoming playable and indicates she will wield control over Cryo.

What is Charlotte’s weapon in Genshin Impact?

Current leaks suggest Charlotte will become Teyvat’s very first Cryo Catalyst character. No playable recruit so far has this exact weapon and element combination, so Charlotte is currently on track to become the first one.

What is Charlotte’s rarity in Genshin Impact?

The Fontaine character has not had her star rarity officially confirmed yet, but her appearance and leaks indicate she will likely be a four-star recruit. If you’re familiar with Genshin’s playable roster of characters, you can usually tell who is a four-star and who is a five-star purely based on looks alone and Charlotte certainly has a four-star appearance.

Five-star characters generally have extremely detailed and intricate designs while four-stars are usually on the simpler side. It’s always possible that Charlotte could receive some changes and end up being a five-star after all, but since she has already appeared in artwork and in an event, it is highly unlikely that she will change at all.

What does Charlotte look like in Genshin Impact?

Charlotte is of average height in comparison to most Genshin characters, has light pink hair, turquoise eyes, and a Fontaine-style outfit composed of mostly maroon, gold, and black. Per her job as a reporter for The Steambird, she also has a camera strapped to her belt and a Vision attached to her leg.

When will Charlotte release in Genshin Impact?

Although Charlotte’s first appearance is officially confirmed for Version 3.7 when the main event begins, players likely won’t get the chance to recruit her anytime soon. One of Teyvat’s most trustworthy leakers claims she won’t appear in Version 3.8, which is backed by the many leaks that have surfaced for it, which places Charlotte as far away as at least at the 4.0 update.

not in 3.8 — Mero (@merlin_impact) May 16, 2023

Charlotte is also not among the next speculated banners for the Version 4.0 update, so she’s probably beyond the initial massive 4.0 Version shift. Based on my experience with Genshin’s banners and updates, players can probably expect to see her sometime shortly after Version 4.0 launches but certainly before the waves of Fontaine updates come to an end.

This still means she could be anywhere from a few months to closer to a year away. But since her character has already been developed enough to officially appear as an NPC in Version 3.7, she’s likely among the earlier banners rather than the later ones. If you’re determined to add Charlotte to your roster, you probably don’t need to start saving up for her just yet but should keep an eye out for future developments in case the situation changes.

We gathered this information by playing Genshin Impact Version 3.7 “Duel! The Summoners’ Summit!” on PC.

About the author