Genshin Impact Version 3.8 leaks: New characters, banners, events, and details so far

This seems to be the last update before Fontaine is released.

What is rumored to be the last Version 3.0 update before miHoYo then transitions Genshin Impact players to the Hydro region of Fontaine is the Version 3.8 update. Reliable members of the Genshin community have been uncovering leaks for the Version 3.8 update for months and have always maintained that it will be followed by a Version jump to 4.0.

The end phases of each Version are always somewhat less exciting than those that launched earlier on. This is likely because the Genshin team is hard at work behind the scenes preparing to add a massive new region to Teyvat. But the Version 3.8 update will still keep players busy while their anticipation for the Hydro region of Fontaine builds as its release draws even closer.

Image via miHoYo

If you’re new to the world of Teyvat, you might be expecting a Version 3.9 patch to take place before 4.0, but as has also been the case in the past it seems that miHoYo will immediately be moving from Version 3.8 to Version 4.0, and thus that a Version 3.9 update won’t occur. This jump has been stated by reliable members of the community for a while and reaffirmed as the Version 3.8 update has drawn closer.

While saying goodbye to the Dendro region of Sumeru will be a bit sad, the Hydro region of Fontaine promises a lot for players to look forward to. And all leaks suggest that the last update of Version 3.0 is packed with content to help players give Sumeru a proper sendoff.

All Genshin Impact Version 3.8 leaks

Here are all leaks for the Version 3.8 update of Genshin. As new information emerges or as existing information is revised, changes will be reflected here.

New characters in Genshin Impact Version 3.8

Most Genshin updates bring players one new five-star recruit and one new four-star character alongside them. But a few reliable leakers have stated that the five-star Dendro Catalyst character Baizhu, who was released in the second half of Version 3.6, currently seems to be the last new five-star until Fontaine releases in Version 4.0.

Because of this, it is currently speculated that Version 3.8 will only have one new four-star recruit. Details about this character’s skillset are currently unclear, but a general idea of how she will look has been leaked.

Rerun banners for Genshin Impact Version 3.8

Currently, there are two highly probable reruns with all others being less reliable. The two banners likely to occur are as follows.

Five-star Pyro Catalyst character Klee

Five-star Cryo Claymore character Eula

Eula is in dire need of a rerun as her last banner run took place about one year and four months ago from Nov. 24 to Dec. 14 of 2021. She is currently the character that is most due for a rerun, especially since she has only had two featured banner runs so far.

Other possible rerun banners that have circulated for 3.8 are as follows, but these are extremely subject to change.

Five-star Anemo Catalyst character Wanderer

Five-star Hydro Catalyst character Sangonomiya Kokomi

Five-star Anemo Bow character Venti

Image via miHoYo

Kokomi is also currently rumored to receive a rerun in Version 3.7, so her appearance in Version 3.8 will be based on whether or not she does run in Version 3.7. Wanderer has only had one banner run so far, which was the debut of his “From Ashes Reborn” featured banner in Dec. 2022, so receiving a rerun lines up with miHoYo’s usual patterns for new recruits.

New skins in Genshin Impact Version 3.8

Two new skins that have been circulating for months are expected to finally release in Version 3.8. These skins are for the following units.

Five-star Pyro Catalyst character Klee

Four-star Cryo Sword character Kaeya

The first skin, which will likely be premium and thus only obtainable if players decide to spend money, is for Klee. This skin seems to embrace the Hexenzirkel and Klee’s mother Alice as she dons a witchy-themed outfit.

The other skin is for Kaeya and will likely be free to all players. Obtaining this skin will likely function similarly to the process behind unlocking other four-star skins like Lisa’s, Ningguang’s, and Fischl’s. Players can thus expect to unlock Kaeya’s skin after participating a decent amount in some kind of special event.

Both skins were leaked so long ago that some of the community began doubting whether they were actually real or something a fan made up. However, one of Genshin’s most reliable leakers has recently reaffirmed that at the very least Klee’s skin is real and should release in Version 3.8.

This player also stated that the leaked design for Klee’s skin is extremely accurate to what the final version looks like. Because every new five-star skin has been accompanied by a four-star skin so far and Klee and Kaeya’s surfaced together, this also backs Kaeya’s skin being real and likely arriving in Version 3.8 too.

New events in Genshin Impact Version 3.8

Players have had regional festivals back to back for quite a few updates in a row, but luckily Version 3.8 seems to be delivering something different to give players a break. The main event for Version 3.8 has leaked and seems to be yet another summer-themed expedition that transports players to an exclusive limited-time map.

This special map won’t be the same Golden Apple Archipelago that has been seen in past summer events but instead will be some new area entirely. The area will be available for players to explore for a set amount of time before it then becomes inaccessible permanently.

Since Version 3.8 is rumored to be the last version 3.0 update before Genshin transitions to 4.0 for Fontaine, the major event of 3.8 seems to be focused on helping players get ready for the Hydro region. Leaks have stated that there are easter eggs and details tying into Fontaine within the event, so it certainly seems to be a rather important one that will massively help set up the future of Teyvat.

As is the case with most major Genshin events, so too is this one expected to heavily involve a select group of characters. The characters leaked as playing a major role in this event are as follows.

Five-star Cryo Claymore character Eula

Five-star Pyro Catalyst character Klee

Five-star Hydro Catalyst character Sangonomiya Kokomi

Four-star Cryo Sword character Kaeya

Four-star Dendro Bow character Collei

The leaked lineup for this event lines up extremely well with both the rumored banner reruns and the leaked skins. However, miHoYo doesn’t always align the banners with what’s happening in events and stories so it is still very possible that the banners or those involved with the main event of Version 3.8 could change.

The full storyline of this event will likely remain secret until it debuts, but early leaks have suggested that a Eula-centric storyline will be at the core of the event alongside an overarching one based on the Hydro region of Fontaine.

Outside of the main event, another one that features mechanics somewhat like a roller coaster has also surfaced. Further details on this event are unknown, but nothing like this has appeared in Teyvat so far which means players have something extremely new to look forward to.

New weapons in Genshin Impact Version 3.8

Since the only leaked character for Version 3.8 is a four-star and no five-star unit is expected, the Version 3.8 update might not have any new weapons. However, this could change as special events sometimes feature weapons and one could be unveiled before the update launches.

New Genius Invokation TCG cards in Genshin Impact Version 3.8

Version 3.7 has been leaked to have the biggest Genius Invokation TCG update yet, but Version 3.8 seems to also have some new cards planned too. The names and exact details of these cards haven’t been unveiled yet, likely because the massive Version 3.7 TCG update has not even happened yet, but as more details are shared they will be added here.

Map expansion in Genshin Impact Version 3.8

The last map expansion within Version 3.0 is believed to be the one that was released in Version 3.6. Because of this, players will almost certainly not see Teyvat expand again until the Version 4.0 update launches and brings the Hydro region with it.

No new map expansion in Version 3.8 is likely highly disappointing news for players, but the next time a map expansion does occur it will be as massive as Sumeru and Inazuma were when they launched which means players have a lot to look forward to.

New artifacts in Genshin Impact Version 3.8

All artifacts are tied to Domains which means that Version 3.8 won’t have any new ones. New Domains only surface when a map expansion is taking place since they need a new area to be placed in.

Genshin Impact Version 3.8 live stream date

While many other games that receive consistent updates tend to experience delays or have an unpredictable update schedule, Genshin has been on a steady schedule with almost no interruptions since it was released. Because of this, it is fairly easy to determine when the next waves of content are arriving.

The following calendar has so far predicated all live streams and update dates correctly based on miHoYo’s usual patterns. As long as now updates occur, Travelers can thus expect to see the Version 3.8 special live stream program air on June 23.

Genshin Impact Version 3.8 release date

The Version 3.8 update is currently on track to launch on July 5 as long as no delays occur.

Based on my experience with Genshin, every summer so far has featured a special island expedition event which aligns with the leaked event for Version 3.8 and the summertime release date. This means that all leaked information lines up extremely well and likely won’t change too much leading up to the Version 3.8 release.

Dot Esports gathered this information by playing Genshin Impact Version 3.6 “A Parade of Providence” on PC.