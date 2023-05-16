Genshin Impact Version 3.7: Release date, banners, new events, and more

Genshin Impact’s update schedule is so consistent and frequent that players might feel like they’ve barely taken in all the new content one update brings before it is already being replaced by another.

The latest major update is “Duel! The Summoners Summit” Version 3.7 and will shift the focus from the Dendro region of Sumeru back to the Anemo region of Mondstadt as an epic Genius Invokation TCG event takes place, a new Dendro recruit enters the mix, and many iconic Teyvat recruits interact for the first time.

Genshin’s Version 3.7 update is set to be one of the last ones before miHoYo transitions to the 4.0 update for the Hydro region of Fontaine. This means the world of Teyvat is going to become quite packed with action in the near future, so players will want to enjoy the more relaxing state it is currently in and will remain in throughout all that the Version 3.7 update has to offer.

All Genshin Impact Version 3.7 details

As miHoYo always does shortly before every major content update, all details for Version 3.7 were unveiled through a special program livestream.

New characters in Genshin Impact Version 3.7

The Version 3.7 update will be a rather unique one as it is a rare update that does not come with a new five-star force for players to recruit. Luckily, it does feature one new recruit, the highly anticipated four-star unit named Kirara whose leaks were quite a source of confusion among the community as her Vision and star rarity changed frequently.

Now, Kirara is a confirmed four-star Dendro Sword unit hailing from the Electro region of Inazuma. She packs a Dendro shielding skillset and has an extremely unique exploration ability that allows her to traverse terrain at a quicker and less stamina-consuming pace. Kirara also turns into a cat-themed parcel while this special ability is in effect.

Outside of Kirara, Version 3.7 will have no new playable recruits for travelers to add to their roster. But the update might hint at a future playable unit as the promotional material has prominently featured a pink-haired Fontaine character named Charlotte.

Charlotte works for Fontaine’s well-known newspaper called The Steambird and appears to be around in Version 3.7 to document the special festival occurring in the update. She is prominently featured in the Version 3.7 official artwork and gets her own special moment in the Version 3.7 trailer, which may indicate that she will become playable at a later date. Charlotte also appears to have a Vision strapped to her leg, possibly a Cryo one, which further supports her becoming a playable unit in the future.

Up until now, every character that has appeared in Genshin’s promotional artwork has eventually become a playable unit with the singular exception of the notorious Fatui Harbinger Il Dottore. But even he is expected to become playable at a later date, which indicates that Charlotte could be a future Fontaine recruit that players will eventually be allowed to wish for sometime after the Hydro region launches.

All Genshin Impact Version 3.7 banners

With the exception of Kirara, all of Version 3.7’s banners will be reruns for already released five-star units. Each featured five-star banner will have a different Teyvat recruit with an increased drop rate plus three four-stars that also have a higher chance of being obtained.

Phase one Version 3.7 banners in Genshin Impact

Two Inazuman five-stars are receiving reruns for the first half of the Version 3.7 update with the new four-star recruit joining both of them on their featured banners. The characters players can recruit when Version 3.7 launches are:

Five-star Pyro Bow character Yoimiya

Five-star Electro Catalyst character Yae Miko

Four-star Dendro Sword character Kirara

Phase two Version 3.7 banners in Genshin Impact

After about three weeks, Version 3.7 will transition to phase two. For this part of the update, the two five-star units receiving a rerun with an increased drop rate are:

Five-star Anemo Sword character Kaedehara Kazuha

Five-star Dendro Sword character Alhaitham

Although the featured weapon banners for Version 3.7 were not officially unveiled by miHoYo, it is extremely probable that both the phase one and phase two weapon banners will feature the respective signature weapons for each five-star unit. This means the weapon banners are likely as follows.

Phase one: Thundering Pulse bow and Kagura’s Verity catalyst

Thundering Pulse bow and Kagura’s Verity catalyst Phase two: Freedom-Sworn sword and Light of Foliar Incision sword

Genshin Impact Version 3.7 events

Since there’s no new map expansion, story continuation, or playable five-star unit, the majority of Version 3.7’s content is focused on special events. There are quite a few different ones Travelers will be able to participate in which are as follows.

Duel! The Summoner’s Summit! The main, massive event of Version 3.7 is a Genius Invokation TCG festival. Players will be able to participate in TCG duels and also unearth a “bizarre scoop” happening behind the scenes. This event features four different gameplay modes. A Tour of Wonders: Players must traverse through specified areas of Teyvat while navigating obstacles, defeating foes, and successfully reaching checkpoints. Zero Hour Invokation: A gameplay mode where players will participate in unofficial TCG matches with special limitations that make players craft their deck from the options they are given rather than employing their own already-made deck. Evermotion Mechanical Painting – Invoker: This is another installment of the Evermotion Mechanical Painting mini-game from Fontaine and tasks players with correctly placing the various mechanical parts. Heart of the Dice: A combat gameplay mode that draws on TCG’s elemental dice system and grants players some for successfully vanquishing foes. These dice can then be used to obtain random buffs or deal higher damage while in combat.



Carassius Auratus Chapter: Act II The second part of Yoimiya’s story quest will become playable in Version 3.7.

Hangout Events: Series X A hangout quest with the fairly new playable character Kaveh, who joined the roster of obtainable recruits in the second half of the Version 3.6 update, will be unlocked for players to complete.

Divine Ingenuity: Collector’s Chapter Players can design and test a Domain they create themselves on the outskirts of Mondstadt during this event.

Feast of the Departed Warriors This event tasks players with taking on formidable foes in a mysterious Domain.

Fayz Trials: Hypothesis Travelers will help out with an experiment by drinking a special concoction that slows time during a special Domain battle.



New weapons in Genshin Impact Version 3.7

One new weapon will be available for players to obtain during the “Duel! The Summoners Spirit” event. This weapon is called the Ibis Piercer and is a four-star bow any player can obtain by participating in the special event.

The exact requirements for unlocking this bow during the event have not been shared, but based on my experience with past events, it likely will be unlocked after players have participated in most of the activities that the event has going on.

New Genius Invokation TCG cards in Genshin Impact Version 3.7

The Version 3.7 update will include the biggest TCG update that Genshin has seen since the feature was first introduced. Players will be able to obtain many new cards as most of Teyvat’s roster of playable characters is finally added into TCG plus several other types of new cards that are also joining the pool.

All of the new cards players will be able to obtain in Version 3.7 are as follows.

All character cards in Genshin Impact Version 3.7

Zhongli

Raiden Shogun

Venti

Nahida

Shenhe

Xiao

Tartaglia (Childe)

Amber

Hu Tao

Fatui Cryo Cicin Mage

Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames

Electro Hypostasis

All talent cards in Genshin Impact Version 3.7

Dominance of Earth (Zhongli)

The Seed of Stored Knowledge (Nahida)

Wishes Unnumbered (Raiden Shogun)

Embrace of Winds (Venti)

Conquerer of Evil: Guardian Yaksha (Xiao)

Mystical Abandon (Shenhe)

The Shrine’s Sacred Shade (Yae Miko)

Abyssal Mayhem: Hydrosprout (Tartaglia)

Bunny Triggered (Amber)

Sanguine Rogue (Hu Tao)

Cicin’s Cold Glare (Fatui Cryo Cicin Mage)

Embers Rekindled (Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames)

Absorbing Prism (Electro Hypostasis)

All artifact cards in Genshin Impact Version 3.7

Emblem of Severed Fate

Shimenawa’s Reminiscence

Tenacity of the Millelith

Capricious Visage

Thundering Poise

Vermillion Hereafter

All weapon cards in Genshin Impact Version 3.7

Engulfing Lightning

A Thousand Floating Dreams

Elegy for the End

Amos’ Bow

Skyward Pride

Vortex Vanquisher

Skyward Blade

The Bell

All companion cards in Genshin Impact Version 3.7

Rana

Hanachirusato

Dunyarzad

Kid Kujirai

Xudong

All location cards in Genshin Impact Version 3.7

Sumeru City

Tenshukaku

Vanarana

Sangonomiya Shrine

Chinju Forest

All item cards in Genshin Impact Version 3.7

Red Feather Fan

Treasure Seeking Seelie

All event cards in Genshin Impact Version 3.7

Thunder and Eternity

Wind and Freedom

Nature and Wisdom

Stone and Contracts

Plunging Attack

Charged Attack

Fatui Conspiracy

The Legend of Vennessa

All food cards in Genshin Impact Version 3.7

Butter Crab

Tandoori Roast Chicken

Teyvat Fried Egg

Sashimi Platter

Genshin Impact Version 3.7 release date

The next major Genshin update will release on May 24, 2023, although it will be May 23 for many players depending on which timezone they are exploring Teyvat from. After it launches, the update will then be live for around six weeks before the Version 3.8 update takes over.

