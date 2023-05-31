Genshin Impact player recreates one of Disney’s most iconic scenes, and it’s perfect

A Genshin Impact player shared a heartwarming creation in the Serenitea Pot that referred to an iconic Disney scene, and it melted fans’ hearts.

In a Reddit thread from May 30, the player showed a build of one of the most iconic scenes from the Wall-E movie, the one in which the beloved robot handed out a plant to Eve, triggering her retrieve function.

The user showed the impressive Serenitea Pot build in different perspectives and times. They also made creative use of taiko drums as Wall-E’s wheels and eyes, building the robot like a house.

“I wish Mihoyo would make a museum of all these creations,” an impressed user wrote in the thread. “I thought i was on the Zelda sub for a second,” another wrote.

The user showed the whole creation process of the Teapot build in a video. The Genshin player stacked tons of fences for Wall-E’s legs, body, and head. They then did the same with simple rocks for Eve, piling up layers to design her head and body.

The choice of fences and rocks was a smart way to pile up more Furniture without reaching a cap, which prevents players from adding too many items in one Teapot. That limit can be reached very easily when using wide furniture like trees and big buildings.

The player designed tons of other Serenitea Pots referring to other works, such as Honkai: Star Rail‘s Express train, a giant Puss in Boots, or a meta creation of a Teapot within the Teapot, showing their creativity has no bounds. What about Aladdin‘s Sultan Palace next? They could find some surprising ways to build it.

