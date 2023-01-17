Your housing plot is not where you think.

The Serenitea Pot is the housing feature of Genshin Impact. Rather than giving you land in one of the game’s main cities, players can furnish their manor and make themselves at home in a magic teapot.

There, they can craft furnishing, buy sets, unlock more environments with Trust Rank, and invite their favorite characters to increase their friendship and talk with them.

Unlocking it will require a bit of work, though. Here’s how to do it.

How to unlock the Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact

To unlock the Serenitea Pot, you must pick up and complete a quest named “A Teapot to Call Home.” You can’t miss it because it’ll appear in Liyue Harbor when you meet the requirements given by Madame Ping. Here they are:

Reach Adventure Rank 35

Complete Archon Quest: Chapter I, Act III: “A New Star Approaches.”

During this quest, you’ll encounter the playable character Yanfei and help her settle a legal affair.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

The Serenitea Pot will appear in your Key gadgets tab in the Inventory. Select “Place” and enter it manually. You can also buy and place a Teleport Waypoint inside to get there directly using the map.

Be careful, because once you’ll unlock the Serenitea Pot its access might get blocked later when completing other quests. In that case, you’ll have to complete them before being able to get back inside the Pot and claim your Realm Currency, as well as completing its first quests, like the one asking you to craft Red Dye.