How to get Red Dye in Genshin Impact

Whether you're looking to spice up your Serenitea Pot or complete a quest, this guide has you covered.

One of the most important aspects of Genshin Impact’s gameplay is collecting unique resources to complete all manner of missions and designs. One such resource is Red Dye. But unlike most other resources, Red Dye is a bit complex and requires a few steps before it can be created.

If you’re unsure how to begin the process of crafting Red Dye or are stuck somewhere along the line, here is a breakdown of all you need to get your hands on this important crafting and quest resource.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Gather resources

Before trying to get Red Dye, players must gather the necessary resources to craft it. Red Dye can only be created using Sunsettias, Carrots, or Valberries.

Players can choose to find these resources out and about in the wild or to grow them within their Serenitea Pot. Sunsettias and Carrots can be found scattered throughout the wild across all regions of Teyvat while Valberries are a regional special exclusive to the Stormbearer Mountains and Stormbearer Point regions located in Mondstadt. This means that in general, players will probably want to use Sunsettias or Carrots to craft Red Dye since they are easier to attain and more common.

Screengrabs via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

Travel to Serenitea Pot

Red Dye can’t be crafted at any of the regular crafting tables located around the regions of Teyvat. It can only be crafted inside of the Serenitea Pot through Tubby’s special furniture menu. Thus, the next step in the process of creating Red Dye is to travel to the Serenitea Pot.

If you have not yet unlocked the Serenitea Pot, it is important to note that you can’t create Red Dye until you do so. Players can unlock their Serenitea Pot Realms after reaching Adventure Rank 28 and completing the Archon quest called “A New Star Approaches,” which is Chapter One, Act Three of the Archon quest series. The side quest called “A Teapot to Call Home” unlocks following completion of the main Archon quest and players simply need to follow instructions to complete it to then unlock their very own Teapot realm within.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Once players have unlocked the Serenitea Pot, they can then move forward in the Red Dye creation process. Fast travel to the Serenitea Pot by selecting a teleportation point you have placed inside your realm from the Genshin Impact map or manually place down your Serenitea Pot and select the “Enter the Serenitea Pot” option to head to the realm within.

Talk to Tubby

Tubby can be found by the front door of every player’s Serenitea Pot mansion regardless of which realm is active. Approach Tubby and talk to her. A series of options will then appear after Tubby talks for a few seconds.

Image via miHoYo

Select the “Create Furnishing” option from Tubby then navigate to the second tab. This tab is the Dye creation page and is where players can craft various Dyes and Fabric.

Screengrab via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

Craft Red Dye

The final step in the Red Dye creation process is to choose what resource you would like to use to make it and how much Red Dye you would like to make. To choose the resource from the three possible options, select the “Swap Materials” button located in the bottom right corner and then choose your desired resource.

Screengrab via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

Once you have chosen the material you would like to use, move to the next step of selecting how much Red Dye you would like to craft with that resource. To do this, drag the bar located beneath the image of the Red Dye to the number of Red Dye you desire.

Screengrab via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

Finally, hit the “Create” button located in the bottom right corner to obtain all of the Red Dye you requested instantly. Red Dye can then be used to craft a variety of furniture options for the Serenitea Pot or as a required item needed for specific quests such as one new world quest that was released in the Version 2.7 Genshin Impact update called “On the Stage, Behind the Stage.”