Genshin Impact features many characters to discover, NPCs and playable ones alik. As you’re making wishes and unlock more of them, you’ll have many ways to increase their strength.

Through your adventures, you’ll also strengthen the bond you’ve made with them. This data is quantified by the Friendship level feature. It can be checked in the character’s menu, where it’ll be shown under the character’s Details.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

This level can go up to 10 with all characters, unlocking various rewards. There are many ways to increase that level besides regular play. Here is how to increase your friendship level faster with Genshin Impact characters.

How to increase friendship faster with Genshin Impact characters

There are many ways to fasten Companionship XP gain with Genshin Impact characters. However, completing the game’s content will bring you to this level too, but in a much longer time. Here is the list of activities that yield XP points:

Complete Daily Commissions

Complete Random Quests Up to 10 quests per day

Spend Original Resin Complete Ley Lines Clearing bosses Complete Domains

Claim Bounty in Serenitea Pot

Forging Mystic Enhancement Ore using Magical Crystal Chunks

Defeat monsters

Complete content in co-op mode

Completing content with other players, by enabling co-op, is the best way to earn friendship XP faster. With this feature enabled, the XP gained by those activities is doubled.

Keep in mind that the number of players you’re playing with doesn’t change the bonus rate of the XP points.

Trigger random quests

You can earn Companionship XP by completing random quests (the blue ones that appear when you head to specific areas). You’ll get from 10 to 15 points by completing them. Here is a list of those quests available in Genshin Impact.

Play with the character

Being part of your active team increases the Friendship level: you gain Companionship XP each time you defeat enemies with those characters.

If you have one of your preferred characters with the maximal Friendship level, you can consider changing your strategy to switch them out for another one without the maxed Friendship.

Use the Serenitea Pot bonus

When heading to the Serenitea Pot’s indoor domain, you’ll be able to add a companion inside. Upon claiming your bonus, you’ll gain Companionship XP at the same time as other rewards, but only for the character hosted in the area.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

To switch the hosted character, you can Enter your Mansion. Then, tap on the Hand sign to customize the Mansion. Select the Companion tab, and the list of characters owned will pop up. Simply choose the one you want for your Friendship bonus and place them inside. You can also speak to them to unlock lines.

When increasing your Trust rank, you’ll be able to host more companions and stock up more rewards before claiming your Bonus.