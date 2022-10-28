10 best Genshin Impact ships (non-canon)

The world of Teyvat in Genshin Impact is full of unique and intriguing characters, so it’s no surprise that fans desire to see some of them get together. MiHoYo has yet to have any romance or actual couples among playable characters within the storyline, but many interesting moments exist between characters nonetheless.

Fans certainly love to ship characters and many hope that someday romance will become a core feature of Teyvat, but for now, the community will simply have to wish. The Genshin community has a rather expansive ship list, with nearly all of the nearly 60 playable characters being shipped with each other.

Here are 10 of the best ships in Genshin Impact thus far which are also some of the most popular ones among the community.

1) Lumine/Aether (The Traveler) and Tartaglia (Childe) – (ChiLumi or Chilaether)

One of the most popular ships within the Genshin community is the Traveler and Tartaglia. The duo have all the buildup of the signature enemies-to-lovers trope. While this trope can sometimes be toxic and unhealthy, the Traveler and Tartaglia actually learn to mutually respect each other and become friends despite being on drastically opposing sides.

Tartaglia is generally perceived as a very friendly and kind guy, but underneath he is an unpredictable and bloodthirsty warrior. He loves battling worthy opponents and took utmost joy in taking on the Traveler in the “Enter the Golden House” battle.

The Traveler has despised the Fatui since they witnessed La Signora steal Venti’s Gnosis and Tartaglia is one of the 11 Fatui Harbingers. Despite this, the duo get along quite well.

The Fatui Harbinger is certainly a bit of a confusing wildcard and this seems to be what the Traveler makes of him too. Although they fought, Tartaglia gained respect for the Traveler through the battle and views them in an extremely positive light because of the battle.

Tartaglia respects the Traveler so much that he even told his younger brother he would quit his job to join the Traveler in their adventures if given the opportunity to do so. He also invited the Traveler to visit his home and meet his family, though the duo has yet to follow through with these plans yet.

While Tartaglia fully respects the Traveler and seems to have no ill intent towards them, the Traveler themself is more skeptical of his true intentions. Regardless, the duo has gotten along since their big battle, but more is sure to unfold in their relationship in the future.

Fans of this ship especially love a voice line Tartaglia says to the Traveler during the “Away With Obsessions and Falsehood” event quest. As he is about to leave, Tartaglia says “I wish I could stay here a while longer. The more time you spend somewhere, the more joy it brings you when you return. You’re like the stars in the night sky, comrade. You never cease to surprise me.

Fans usually primarily prefer this ship with Lumine, the female version of the Traveler, but Lumine’s male counterpart has the same storyline and thus is also shipped by many fans.

2) Beidou and Ningguang – (Beiguang)

While no relationship on this list is canonically more than a friendship, these two might be the most suspicious and are easily one of if not the singular most popular Genshin Impact ship among the community. Beidou and Ningguang have a number of rather intimate and suggestive dialogue lines and are both prominent girlbosses.

Both Beidou and Ningguang are powerful and influential women in Liyue, although in drastically different ways. Beidou is the captain of the Crux and rules over the seas while Ningguang is a business mogul and The Tianquan of the Liyue Qixing.

Although they are essentially opposites, they both command respect wherever they go. Beidou and Ningguang live extremely different lives, but they share a unique connection and mutual respect for each other.

All Genshin Impact characters only had one signature outfit for quite some time but miHoYo has steadily been working on adding new outfits for playable characters. A particularly interesting moment between Beidou and Ningguang occurs because of this when during Liyue’s special event Lantern Rite festival Ningguang gets a brand new outfit and the following interaction occurs.

3) Raiden Shogun (Ei) and Yae Miko – (EiMiko)

This ship leans closer than some other ones to being real due to the unique and very close relationship these two characters have. The Raiden Shogun generally prefers solitude in her pursuit of eternity, but Yae Miko is one of her closest allies and the duo have a playful relationship and tease each other quite frequently.

A line Yae Miko says about the Raiden Shogun is reguarly discussed by fans of this ship. This line is, “Locking herself away in the Plane of Euthymia when she clearly wants to be out — it’s just willful self-torture, really… On the other hand, it’s also rather stubborn-but-cute, don’t you think?”

4) Lumine/Aether (The Traveler) and Xiao – (XiaoLumi or Xiaother)

Another popular ship fans love for the Traveler is Xiao. Regardless of if it’s Lumine or Aether, the dynamic with Xiao is quite wholesome and special.

Xiao is extremely antisocial and prefers to be left alone, but he is always there when the Traveler needs him to be regardless. He has no interest in mortal affairs due to his status as a Yaksha and even used to view most human norms as pointless, but has become more relaxed and interested due to meeting the Traveler.

5) Diluc and Kaeya – (KaeLuc)

This dynamic is rather complex as many fans view this ship in a brotherly way while others are all for the romance between them. Regardless of how you view this ship, there’s no denying that these two have a special chemistry and are the epitome of a love-hate relationship.

Reflecting the nature of their relationship perfectly, Diluc is a Pyro character while Kaeya is a Cryo character. Fire and Ice are polar opposites, just like these two, and yet there is something that fans love about the meeting of the two. The character’s respective red and blue color schemes also help bolster the opposing aesthetic of this ship.

6) Tartaglia (Childe) and Zhongli – (ZhongChi)

Tartaglia and Zhongli are close friends in Genshin Impact, but many fans long for them to become more. Zhongli’s status as the Geo Archon has made him always forgetful about Mora which has led to Tartaglia regularly covering for him and a longstanding joke from both the Genshin community and miHoYo themselves that Tartaglia is “Zhongli’s wallet.”

The duo can frequently be found going out to dinner or drinks together and have quite a solid relationship. Zhongli and Tartaglia may have the most interactions of any couple on this list with several lines fans love to discuss such as when Tartaglia says, “There’s far more to that man than meets the eye. As for the extent of his power… lots to look forward to, I think” in regards to Zhongli.

7) Jean and Diluc – (Jeanluc)

Realistically, this is one of the most probable couples if miHoYo did ever start introducing romance within Genshin Impact’s playable character roster. Jean and Diluc have a mutual dedication to work and the utmost respect for each other despite the drastically different lives they lead.

Since Diluc parted ways with the Knights of Favonius, he hasn’t been fond of them but fully admires and respects Jean, who is the Acting Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius. Jean hopes to learn to understand him better and she is the only member of the Knights of Favonius that Diluc respects.

Jean and Diluc’s mutual love for Mondstadt and unrelenting respect for each other make the foundation of this ship a solid one and one that could easily become canon.

8) Venti and Xiao – (XiaoVen)

Venti is the Anemo Archon while Xiao is an Adeptus, which means that both characters have important and powerful roles. Personality-wise, they’re quite opposite as Venti tends to be rather free-spirited and playful while Xiao is rather detached and serious.

The popularity of the Venti and Xiao ship derives from the opposites attract trope and revolves around how although these two are quite different, they would complement each other well. Their color schemes are also quite similar in nature.

9) Tartaglia (Childe) and Scaramouche – (ChiScara)

The more players learn about Scaramouche, the stronger the support for the ship between the two Fatui Harbingers becomes. The duo is quite similar with both of them being wildcards on the outskirts of the Fatui Harbinger group and both being regarded as the most dangerous due to their unpredictability.

Tartaglia is reckless and charismatic while Scaramouche is cunning and unpredictable. While most would describe them as very different individuals, the duo ultimately possess very similar traits and motives and are more alike than most think.

Both characters have been through quite a lot and both are much more than they appear to be on the surface. They both have experienced a lot of trauma and suffering in similar ways and would be able to easily understand and sympathize with each other.

This duo hasn’t interacted for players to witness in Genshin Impact just yet, but they certainly know each other quite well as both are among the elite Fatui Harbingers and will likely interact for players to see at some point in the near future as the Fatui lore continues to unfold.

10) Fischl and Bennett – (Fischnett)

Mondstadt duo Fischl and Bennett are rather sweet pairing. Both characters work for the Adventurers’ Guild in Mondstadt and thus regularly spend their time venturing out to explore.

Bennett is cursed with bad luck that follows him wherever he goes but is a persistent and dedicated adventurer nonetheless. Fischl is quite dramatic, hardworking, and daring which has earned her quite a reputation.

While many people shy away from Bennett due to fear of being plagued by his bad luck, Fischl is daring enough to handle it and would rise to the challenge. Both characters are hard-working, kind individuals who would pair quite well together. Canonically, the duo are good friends but could certainly make a great couple beyond this due to their similar values and the ways that they would complement each other.