How to farm Mora in Genshin Impact

The most essential resource in all of Genshin Impact is Mora, which is the primary form of currency that most actions and exchanges require. Mora is a worldwide currency accepted throughout all regions of Teyvat which makes it an important resource of which all players will require an abundance.

While Mora feels like something you’ll never run out of early on in Genshin Impact, most players get to a point in the later game where they find themselves nearly out of Mora and unsure of what to do to gain more. Luckily, Mora can be gathered quickly and easily in a variety of ways that can regularly be done to help prevent getting to a point where you are completely out of it.

No Mora means no character upgrades or resources, so here is a complete breakdown of all the ways to farm Mora in Genshin Impact to ensure you never run out.

Best ways to farm Mora in Genshin Impact

Screengrabs via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

Sending characters on Expeditions

Expeditions are the best way to easily earn lots of Mora with almost no work required. After reaching Adventure Rank 14 and completing the subsequent world quest “Busy Adventurers’ Guild,” players will have access to Expeditions in the regions they have unlocked.

When players first unlock Expeditions they will only be able to send out two characters at a time. However, as they continue to level up their Adventure Ranks, they will then eventually be allowed to send out up to five characters at once. Adventure Rank 26 unlocks three characters, Adventure Rank 31 unlocks four characters, and Adventure Rank 36 unlocks the maximum five characters.

Characters can be sent on an Expedition for two, four, 12, or 20 hours with longer Expeditions granting better rewards. Players can select from a variety of rewards with one of the options being Mora. A 20-hour Expedition can yield 5,000 Mora making this a profitable and easy way to earn Mora by simply sending characters out on Expeditions on a regular basis.

Screengrab via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

Completing Daily Commissions

Each new day offers players four new Commissions to complete. These Commissions encourage players to return on a daily basis for generous rewards. Alongside precious Primogems and other loot, Daily Commissions also reward a bountiful amount of Mora.

Commissions vary depending on the day and chosen region. Generally, they include activities like defeating a group of foes, protecting a device from enemies, helping someone in need, or other such activities that center around doing something to help protect and defend the community.

Mora rewards from Commissions vary depending on the Commission type but are usually quite rich. Players will also receive a bonus Mora reward upon completing all four Commissions.

Screengrab via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

Opening treasure chests

The vast world of Teyvat is full of treasure chests of numerous types. These chests contain, among other precious loot, Mora and are generally relatively easy to open.

Some treasure chests can be opened immediately, others require a nearby foe or a few to be defeated first, some are located in complex spots that require players to navigate difficult terrain, and others require players to solve various types of puzzles. Whichever the case is, the required prerequisite is usually pretty doable and merely requires patience and careful observation of the surrounding area to attain abundant rewards.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Trading Sigils for Mora at the Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma Souvenir shops

Elemental Sigils are obtained by completing various activities across the regions of Teyvat. They are mostly gained through opening treasure chests across each region and leveling up the Statue of Seven but can also occasionally be found by investigating rocky outcrops or crates floating in the water.

The Anemo Sigils can be spent at With Wind Comes Glory in the City of Mondstadt by talking to Marjorie, the Geo Sigils can be spent at Mingxing Jewelry at Liyue Harbor by talking to Xingxi, and the Electro Sigils can be spent at Netsuke no Gen Crafts in Inazuma City by talking to Mikoshi Genichirou after reaching level 50 of the Sacred Sakura’s favor. In all regions, Sigils can be traded for a variety of loot, including Mora.

Screengrab via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

Finishing Adventure Book chapters

There are currently nine chapters in the Adventure Book Experience section and each Chapter offers players a plethora of rewards upon completion including massive Mora compensation. Some pieces of the Chapters can be difficult, but the rewards are well worth the time and patience required to complete them.

Screengrab via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

Completing quests

Every quest offers unique rewards but nearly every quest has some kind of Mora compensation granted upon completion. Main storyline quests usually have pretty hefty Mora rewards that make them an excellent place to start when you are seeking Mora.

Screengrab via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

Opening the Blossom of Wealth Ley Line Outcrop

Spending Resin on Ley Line Outcrops can be a great way to gather resources that you may be lacking. The Blossom of Wealth Ley Line Outcrop offers a nice Mora prize for players. All players need to do to claim it is to spend some Resin and take on a few foes.

Screengrab via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

Completing Spiral Abyss levels

The Spiral Abyss is the most challenging but rewarding gameplay aspect in the entirety of Genshin Impact. The formidable Domain is unlocked at Adventure Rank 20 and offers players a series of complex battles and challenges with a heavy payout upon successful completion of each Chamber and Floor. Completing as many Spiral Abyss floors as you can is a great way to attain Mora.

Screengrab via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

Exchanging Serenitea Pot Realm Currency with Tubby

Players who have unlocked the Serenitea Pot will continuously generate an amount of Realm Currency per hour that increases as they improve upon their Realm. This currency can be exchanged for a variety of goods including Mora. The exchange rate is 120 Realm Currency to 10,000 Mora making the trade a great and rewarding choice for any player seeking to farm massive amounts of Mora.

Screengrab via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

Defeating enemies

Successfully eliminating any kind of enemy grants players a variety of loot including varying amounts of Mora. Foes can be found scattered in the wild across all regions of Teyvat, which makes basic exploration and battle a solid method of farming Mora.

Image via miHoYo

Participating in special events

Genshin Impact regularly rolls out special events that feature massive rewards. Past events that have featured hefty Mora payout include Windtrace, Fleeting Colors in Flight, Passage of Clouds and Stars, and Midsummer Island Adventure. Most events that come to Genshin Impact have some kind of Mora reward so players should always be on the lookout for these, however.