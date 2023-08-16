Genshin Impact players are in love with a fancy Fontaine feature—and we can’t blame them

The highly anticipated arrival of the Hydro region of Fontaine has expanded Teyvat once again as Genshin Impact players worldwide sail to the new nation to see what it has to offer. But as exciting as the massive map expansion, the new cast of characters, a continuation to the Archon storyline, and everything else the Hydro region has to offer are, it’s the fancily dressed dogs found hanging around the region that Travelers can’t stop talking about.

The residents of Fontaine are extremely well-dressed and everything about the Hydro region is quite fancy overall, but the dogs of the region are the true stars in players’ eyes.

Baguette is truly the best boy. Screenshot via Dot Esports

You’ll meet your first well-dressed furry friend almost immediately upon unlocking the Hydro region of Fontaine. Baguette is a hard-working Harborworker Hound and you absolutely have to stop to tell him he’s a good dog or you’ll be banned from Fontaine forever. OK, not really, but once you see how cute the little guy is, you’re going to want to talk to him anyway.

Baguette seems to be the fan favorite out of the Fontaine dogs so far thanks to his unique name and dapper outfit. The region of Fontaine is inspired by France, and many players are finding it quite amusing how literally miHoYo seems to have taken this inspiration when it came to naming Baguette.

As players discuss the Harborworker Hound, most of them are wondering whether Baguette is actually a feasible name for a dog. Although the consensus seems to be that it’s a rather odd name that might not be entirely realistic, players are still getting a good laugh out of it and seem to appreciate Baguette nonetheless.

LMAO there's a dog called "Baguette" 😭😭😭🥖 pic.twitter.com/H7Oa89ge70 — Étincelle 🌟 (@EtincelleArt) August 16, 2023

I will never be able to take fontaine dog seriously pic.twitter.com/OTVpafqMGY — Owllek | open comms (@OwllekArt) August 16, 2023

Baguette is the very first fancy dog you’ll meet in Fontaine, but he certainly won’t be the last. I’ve run into many more along my travels, including two dogs dressed in extremely elegant attire, several more guard dogs who are dressed just like Baguette, and even more beyond this. With how massive Fontaine is and how much more it’s set to grow in later updates, players will likely have an abundance of fancy dogs to talk about for the foreseeable future.

I’m certainly excited to explore Fontaine further and see what else the region has to offer, but I don’t know if anything is going to impress me and other players as much as Fontaine’s adorably fancy dogs already have.

