How to summon an aquabus in Genshin Impact

The massive world of Teyvat is widely regarded as one of the best aspects of Genshin Impact, but when you’re trying to get around quickly, it can also be a drawback. Teleport Waypoints are extremely useful for combatting this, but the Hydro region of Fontaine has another powerful way to get around called the aquabus system.

All of Fontaine’s major areas are connected by the aquabus lines and you can summon one from any of the working stations. This is especially useful for when you enter Fontaine for the first time and want to go around activating Telport Waypoints and Statues of Seven, so here’s how you can summon an aquabus to ride.

How do you summon an aquabus in Genshin Impact?

To call an aquabus, you first need to be at one of the aquabus stations. Next, you need to find a box that is filled with newspapers and select the “Wait for the aquabus…” option.

Depending on which station you are doing this from, this box might be right by the edge of the water or somewhere else entirely, which is why summoning an aquabus can be a bit confusing.

Reading one of these newspapers will pass the time until an aquabus arrives. Screenshot via Dot Esports

After you find the box and call an aquabus to you, a black screen will appear with the text “After a while…” and you’ll then return to where you were with an aquabus waiting for you. Walk up to the aquabus guide and ask “When does the aquabus head out?” to start moving.

All aquabus stations in Genshin Impact

You can summon an aquabus to take you somewhere else in Fontaine from any of the following stations.

Clementine Line

This line is operated by the Melusine Aeval and can be accessed from the Main Station in the Court of Fontaine or from Romaritime Harbor, which is at the very edge of Fontaine and should be the first spot you saw when you entered the Fontaine for the first time.

Image via Teyvat Interactive Map | Remix by Kacee Fay

Navia Line

The Melusine Elphane runs the Navia Line, which is part of the Main Station located in the hub of the Court of Fontaine and connects to the Marcotte Station. The Marcotte station will deliver you to the Fountain of Lucina and Opera Epiclese courthouse.

Image via Teyvat Interactive Map | Remix by Kacee Fay

Callas Line

The only other line available is the Callas Line, which has a station at the Fontaine Research Institute, but this line is currently non-operational. It seems likely that it will become usable and accessible in the future since Fontaine will expand a few times just as all other regions of Teyvat have.

