10 best Serenitea Pot interior Replica ID codes in Genshin Impact

Saving the world of Teyvat time and time again in Genshin Impact is tiring work, so you might be looking for a break from all the action inside your personalized Serenitea Pot home. But since even decorating this space can be quite a laborious task, you might be seeking some amazing Serenitea Pot interior Replica ID codes you can instantly place instead.

Best Serenitea Pot house codes in Genshin Impact

Genshin players are immensely creative and regularly share their hard work for other Travelers to use, so here are 10 of the best Serenitea Pot Replica ID codes you can apply to the interior of your house.

1) Scholar’s Study Hall

If you want to study and stay up to date even when you’re relaxing in your tiny Serenitea Pot home, you’ll enjoy this Scholar’s Study Hall design. The creator of this design went all out with the bookshelves and books to create the perfect sanctuary for learning more about the vast world of Teyvat.

Replica ID (AS): 22338618372

Replica ID (NA): 17790961472

Replica ID (EU): 22203880028

This stunning design turns your house into a dedicated study. Screenshot via HZO on YouTube

2) Sumeru Mansion

If you’re looking for a code that will give your entire home a makeover complete with stunning and detailed designs, this Sumeru Mansion code is perfect for you. This code includes a Hydroponic Lab where you can study near a massive built-in fish tank, a Greenery Kitchen to cook up anything your heart desires, a cozy Drawing Room where you can relax with some of your favorite Teyvat companions, a dorm style bedroom inspired by Sumeru’s Akademiya complete with bunk beds, and a vibrant Painting Studio.

There’s also an adorable Cat’s Playroom where you can place down some feline friends which is probably my favorite part of the entire build. Altogether, this interior build is one of the most impressive ones I’ve ever seen.

Replica ID (AS): 129651189519

My favorite room in this build is the cozy cat hangout area. Screenshot via Unlucky Tabibito on YouTube

3) Puur-tastic Cat Café

If just one cat-dedicated room isn’t enough for you, this creation will give your furry friends all the space they could ever need as it turns your entire mansion into a dedicated Cat Café. The front area of your mansion will include a reception area where you can have any Teyvat recruit of your choice attend to the help desk, although feline-themed recruits Kirara and Diona certainly seem the most fitting for this role.

Cat trees and beds can be found in just about any room, but the upstairs hallway is packed with them so your cat friends will always have somewhere nice to relax. This design will fill the entire house

Replica ID (AS): 159723703100

There’s more than enough space for all your furry friends here. Screenshot via Tanje-Kun on YouTube

4) Aquarium Hall

With this design, the main room of your Serenitea Pot home will be focused around a massive interactive fish tank you can stock with fish you catch around Teyvat. This is one of the most stunning furniture items you can obtain and can only be purchased from the Sumeru Fishing Association, so making it the grand centerpiece of your house is a great choice after all the effort you’ll have to put in to unlock it.

Replica ID (AS): 18043651076

This fish tank is a grand item to include in your home. Screenshot via HZO on Youtube

5) Teyvat Travels fully-furnished house

There’s not one special feature or design that makes this creation a great one, instead, it is an extremely detailed and complete mansion that blends furnishings from all playable Teyvat nations together. If you’ve created or accumulated furniture from all the playable areas then using this Replica ID is a great way to use as many of them as possible to turn your home into a representation of all your Teyvat travels.

Replica ID (EU): 52254251959

This house is perfect for displaying all the parts of Teyvat you’ve ventured to. Image via Devilillia on HoYoLAB

6) Lignum Scientiae Academy

You can turn your teapot home into a studious Sumeru academy with this code. When you first enter, you’re greeted by the reception hall where you can have any Teyvat recruit standing at the desk to greet you.

Behind the desk lies the mess hall where players can head to the counter to order food and then dine with their Teyvat recruits next to a stunning fish tank. A door in this area will lead you into the cookery where you can create delicious dishes to help take care of your needs as you explore Teyvat.

If you’re looking to get some studying in, you can head over to the Athenaeum, which is a cozy dedicated library. Nearby, there’s also a room called L’atelier if you want to get more hands-on with your studying in a dedicated workshop.

Upstairs you’ll find the laze hall, which is packed with small tables and cozy areas to study and also provides a great view of the lower level. After all your studying and hard work, you may want to kick back and relax in Le Dortoir, which is the student’s dormitory room located just off the main hall on the second floor.

Every room of this creation is themed to fit an overarching school look, so if you want to turn your home into a dedicated institute of learning, the Lignum Scientiae Academy is a great choice for your teapot.

Replica ID (AS): 9441241102

Replica ID (EU): 112387586149

Replica ID (NA): 168114057801

This design rivals the actual Sumeru Akademiya. Screenshot via Tanje-Kun on YouTube

7) Howl’s Moving Castle room

Turn a room in your teapot into a Studio Ghibli classic with this Howl’s Moving Castle-inspired design. The player behind this design did their best to recreate the main interior part of Howl’s castle complete with a fireplace for Calcifer and lots of scholarly clutter everywhere.

This Traveler even used Kaveh, who is the Genshin character that most closely resembles Howl, for their showcase to demonstrate just how well their creation resembles the actual scene in Howl’s Moving Castle. You can also combine this creation with a Howl’s Moving Castle exterior, one of the best exterior Serenitea Pot creations, to truly bring the movie magic to your tiny home.

Replica ID (NA): 35008088030

All the details of this build resemble the actual interior from the film. Image via Venti-the-bard on HoYoLAB

8) Meditative Retreat

Each of the mansions you’re given to decorate in your Serenitea Pot is quite massive and has lots of empty space to fill, but the Traveler behind this design carefully designed every inch of the Sumeru house so that all you need to do is use the code to obtain a fully furnished home. There’s a lot to love about this Sumeru-style home, but the bedroom that was designed specifically for the five-star Dendro Catalyst character Nahida is one of my favorite parts.

Replica ID (NA): 39260721210

This cozy room complements Nahida perfectly. Screenshot via Sucha Classic on YouTube

9) Windward Manor

If you’re looking for a detailed mansion based around the style of Mondstadt, you may enjoy this Windward Manor design.

One of my favorite areas in this design is a cluttered and cozy corner where bookshelves line all of the walls and a massive desk sits in the middle. The look of this area is super detailed and it looks like the perfect spot to do some studying.

There’s also a vast meeting room that looks perfect for hosting Jean and the other Knights of Favonius whenever they need to gather to strategize. This creation is also perfect for any player who loves reading since there are bookshelves just about everywhere you look.

Replica ID (EU): 22183349326

This area looks perfect for Albedo. Image via Kyme_0 on HoYoLAB

10) The Cat’s Tail

Feline-themed interiors are quite popular among the Genshin community as this creation is yet another one inspired by the many cat-themed items players can place around their Serenitea Pot. This build is named The Cat’s Tail after Mondstadt’s tavern and is dedicated to using as many of the items from the iconic location as possible.

Throughout this mansion, you’ll find lots of Mondstadt furnishings accompanied by many cozy spots for your cats to rest or play.

Replica ID (NA): 142361950964

Cat creations are quite popular in the Genshin community. Image via Bumble_BeeBark on HoYoLAB

With the launch of the Version 4.0 Fontaine update on the horizon and two more nations to follow soon after, you can expect to see many Serenitea Pot additions arrive in the future including new Realms to create in and more furnishings to use. Because of this, you can expect to see more stunning designs added here in the future as Travelers share their creations with all of the new content.

