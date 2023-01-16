Here are Genshin Impact’s Patch 3.4 notes

Genshin Impact players are in for a treat. On Jan. 17, a new Patch will introduce a large batch of content to the game, including more quests, events, characters, fights, and more.

Alhaitham and Yaoyao will join the roster, while Xiao, Yelan, and Hu Tao will come back to time-limited banners. The Archon’s Interlude chapter will continue and players will explore a new area in Sumeru called the Desert of Hadramaveth.

Here are the notes and updates for Genshin Impact Patch 3.4

New characters: Yaoyao and Alhaitham

Alhaitham will be the featured five-star character of Patch 3.4. He’s a swordsman and scholar in the Akademiya of Sumeru, and players have already met him through Archon quests.

Yaoyao, on the other hand, is from the Liyue region and uses a spear, similar to Xiangling. They both use the Dendro element. They’ll be available on the same banner as the update releases.

Returning characters: Xiao, Yelan, and Hu Tao

New weapon: Light of Foliar Incision

His passive: Whitemoon Bristle. Critical Rate increases by four percent. Normal and Elemental damage increased when Normal Attacks deal Elemental damage. The bonus is based on the Elemental Mastery stat.

This sword was created for Alhaitham. It will be available when the character releases and will improve the scholar’s strengths, with a high critical rate boost and a passive that boosts Elemental damage.

New skins

Kamisato Ayaka: Springbloom Missive The skin will enter the shop.

Lisa: A Sobriquet Under Shade Here is how to obtain it.



Genius Invokation TCG updates

New cards: Klee and Beidou, as well as dedicated Talent cards: Pounding Surprise and Lightning Storm. Klee card deals strong Pyro damage. Beidou card deals Physical damage, can grant a Shield, and deal Electro damage.

New function: ending turns using a controller.

Yoimiya adjusted: one more charge and dice required for Elemental Burst, and effect increased by one damage

Maguu Kenki adjusted: both Elemental Skills no longer deal damage but summon effects instead.

Minty Meat Rolls adjusted: effect can trigger three times.

Nerf of Catalyzing Field status: charges reduced by one.

Nerf of Floral Sidewinder card: one more dice required.

New Quests

New Main Story (Archon) quests.

New Alhaitham’s Story Quest: “Vultur Volans Chapter: Act I “The Illusions of the Mob”.

Sumeru World updates

New area: Desert of Hadramaveth It features an “Endless Sandstorm” that reduces sight. New puzzles Weathered Rocks. They can be destroyed by luring Wenut enemies near it, and will give rewards when it’s done. Cascade Pools. Hit Cascade mechanisms with an arrow so the Pools are filled with gravel to obtain rewards. New Rune Mechanisms.

New desert creatures: Flying Serpents and Sand Grease Pupas.

New Eremites: Scorching Loremaster and Floral Ring-Dancer

Consecrated Beasts: Flying Serpent, Scorpion, and Red Vulture They can gain a strong form called Phagocytic, where they’ll deploy Energy Blocks that can only be destroyed using specific elemental attacks.

New Boss: Setekh Wenut This sand serpent will use the Anemo power to float in the air, and will attack from underground, too. It will feature a phase where Anemo bullets must be destroyed in a short time using Elemental reactions (like Swirl).



Other