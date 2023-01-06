In Genshin Impact, the rarity of the various items to collect is marked by colors, and by stars. Five-star characters are the most valuable ones. But some characters are very popular regardless of their rarity.

It’s the case of Lisa, who is one the most popular Electro user in the game. She uses a Catalyst as a weapon and can deal massive amounts of damage.

Lisa mains are in for a treat ahead of Patch 3.4’s release, as the developer revealed she’s getting a skin alongside a dedicated event to welcome spring.

How to get Lisa’s Sobriquet Under Shade skin in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via MiHoYo

Players who like Lisa and this skin, which emphasizes her gentle mind and studious personality, can prepare themselves for the coming event named Second Blooming.

As part of this event, they’ll be able to earn Lisa’s Sobriquet Under Shade skin for free. It’ll likely be the last reward for completing the event.

It’s still unclear when the event will be introduced, but it’s safe to assume it won’t be alongside Patch 3.4. It will welcome the Rite of Lanterns event first, which will celebrate the Lunar New Year for a few weeks. Only then will her event and Kamisato Ayaka’s skins likely be released later in February.

It’s also unclear what this event will entail. Generally, they feature minigames, various challenges, or web events. They’re not too hard to complete, but it’s easier to do when playing a little bit every day rather than completing the event in one go.

This article will be updated when more information is revealed by MiHoYo on the matter.