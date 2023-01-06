There are many things to collect in the ARPG and gacha game Genshin Impact. Skins, however, are not as abundant as in other free-to-play games, which makes them all the more valuable.

MiHoYo rarely releases skins for its characters. They’re mostly part of time-limited events, as it’s the case for the latest Kamisato Ayaka’s skin, called Springbloom Missive.

The skin gives her a similar dress to her original version, but with more lace and sweet colors. It was designed as a skin to welcome spring, as the name indicates. It was revealed during the developer’s special broadcast on Patch 3.4.

Here is how to obtain Kamisato Ayaka’s Springbloom Missive skin in Genshin Impact.

How to get Kamisato Ayaka’s Springbloom Missive skin in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via MiHoYo

The skin of Kamisato Ayaka will come at a cost. Unfortunately for players who are not willing to pay, they won’t be able to get it by completing events or other tasks.

The only way to get her skin will be to head to the shop and spend Genesis Crystals. This currency can only be obtained by paying with real money. Then, it can be bought in the Character Outfits tab from the shop.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

She’ll only be available for a limited time in the shop and won’t release alongside Patch 3.4, which is planned to be introduced to live servers around mid-January. His release date was staggered, set for Feb. 27.

Her price has yet to be confirmed, however. In the shop, the available skins range from 1,680 to 2,480 Genesis Crystals. This amount costs around $27.