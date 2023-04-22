Baizhu is the next support to join Genshin Impact. Players will likely have to spend some resources on pulling him, and even then, they’ll still have to gear him up, including strong artifacts, to make him shine.

Bubu Pharmacy’s healer will join the roster on May 2 with Patch 3.6‘s second phase of Event Wishes, when Nahida and Nilou will rotate out. He’ll be the five-star character featured in the banner, with the four-star Dendro character Kaveh becoming available at the same time.

Related: Should you pull for Nahida or Nilou in Genshin Impact?

Baizhu will be a support player, who will feature heals and shields, as well as some Elemental Reaction damage bonuses with Dendro, although his ability kit has yet to be officially unveiled by the developer.

Gearing up Baihzu in Genshin Impact

When players will get Baizhu, they’ll still have a long way to go before being able to complete Genshin’s content. The character can be leveled up to 90, similarly to the others, and will require Ascension materials to pass level caps. They’ll also have to level up some of his Talents and gear him up. But the longest grind is finding the right Artifacts for him.

Artifacts can offer significant stat boosts when players get lucky since they are randomly attributed, for the most part. It also means they have to scrap Artifacts with the wrong stats for the character and keep grinding in Domains to get the right bonuses. In addition to stats, players will have to get the right sets for their passive bonuses. Here are the best artifacts for Baizhu in Genshin Impact.

Screenshot via HoYoverse

Best artifact sets and stats to get for Baizhu in Genshin Impact

You’ll have two main choices for Baizhu’s artifact strategy. The first will maximize his healing output. The second one will also focus on his damage, especially his Dendro potential with more Elemental Mastery.

As for stats, Baizhu’s healing will scale on his max HP, according to leaks. This means his total HP will be a priority stat to build for if you’re going to play as a main healer.

Deepwood Memories

Screenshot via Dot Esports

This is the logical choice to boost Dendro damage for the whole team. The set offers a 15 percent damage increase when two pieces are equipped, as well as a Dendro Resistance decrease for eight seconds, which is incredibly strong when combined with elemental damage.

This four-piece set can be geared on Baizhu, but it’ll only be effective if it’s not already used by someone else on the team. Those Artifacts can be obtained in the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain in Sumeru, Avidya Forest.

Ocean-Hued Clam

Screenshot via Dot Esports

This Artifact set will enhance Baizhu’s healing potential. Gearing two pieces will grant a 15 percent healing increase. Getting four of them will offer an area-of-effect damage bonus scaled on healing done for the last 3.5 seconds.

This will increase Baizhu’s damage potential while enhancing his main strength, which remains through his healing. Once again, there’s no use in getting this set for several characters in a single team.

The set can be obtained in the Slumbering Court Domain, which is the only one you’ll find on Seirai Island, south of Inazuma.

Which stats do I prioritize on Baizhu’s artifacts?

The best stats for Baizhu are still shrouded in mystery since his kit has yet to be officially revealed. Leaks point out at max HP as the support’s main stat for healing, since they scale based on health.

Related: Best teams for Baizhu in Genshin Impact

The numbers of his abilities and general stats cannot be known for sure before the Bubu Pharmacy’s owner releases, however. This article will be updated when more information on the matter is revealed.